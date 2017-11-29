20 Moms Explain Why They Chose Day Care Over Other Child Care Options

With so many options for child care out there, how is a mom to choose which one is right for her kids and family? We find that the best advice is usually a result of word of mouth, and while no childcare option fits all — whether it be staying at home yourself, hiring a nanny, enlisting the help of friends or family members as sitters, or finding a day care that you love — hearing the opinions and experiences of other moms is always helpful. And as it turns out, moms who chose day care have a lot of thoughts on the matter.

Ahead, find some of the main benefits moms who chose day care over other childcare options have seen as a result of their decision.