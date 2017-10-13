 Skip Nav
25 Shockingly Easy Ways For Families to Save Money on Disney Trips
20 Hearty and Healthy Crockpot Recipes For Cold Days

Brisk weather calls for hearty meals that'll satisfy kids coming in from the cold, and we've got 20 recipe ideas that are guaranteed to do just that. Best of all? They're all made in the slow cooker, meaning more time with your family and less time in the kitchen. Check out some of our very best Winter-ready recipes to keep your family full, happy, and healthy — all season long!

Saucy Slow Cooker Turkey Meatballs
Slow-Cooker Mac and Cheese
Tangy Sloppy Joes
Slow-Cooker Chicken and Vegetable Soup
Cuban Chicken
Slow-Cooker Chicken Enchilada Soup
Slow-Cooker Chicken Parmesan Soup
Easy Pork Tacos
Slow-Cooker Honey Garlic Chicken
Butternut Squash Soup
Pulled-Pork Sandwich
Slow-Cooker Chicken With Balsamic and Tomatoes
The Easiest BBQ Ribs
Slow-Cooker Barley and Chickpea Risotto
Slow-Cooker Chicken Marbella
Thai Beef Crockpot Curry
Slow-Cooker Pulled-Turkey Sandwiches
Crockpot Carrot Soup
Crockpot Pork With Dried Plums and Mashed Potatoes
Crockpot Quinoa Chili
