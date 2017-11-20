75 Winter Names For Your Cold Weather Baby

Seasonal baby names to reflect when a baby was born add a bit of flair to the naming process, especially in the crisp and snowy Winter. If you're having a baby in the coming season or if Winter is your favorite time of year, there are plenty of names — some obviously themed, some not so much — that could fit your little bundle of joy. From names meaning "snow" or "star" to ones inspired by the holidays and other Winter themes, there's a moniker on this list that every parent will love.

Scroll through for 75 beautiful baby names inspired by the chilliest season.