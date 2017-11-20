 Skip Nav
75 Winter Names For Your Cold Weather Baby

Seasonal baby names to reflect when a baby was born add a bit of flair to the naming process, especially in the crisp and snowy Winter. If you're having a baby in the coming season or if Winter is your favorite time of year, there are plenty of names — some obviously themed, some not so much — that could fit your little bundle of joy. From names meaning "snow" or "star" to ones inspired by the holidays and other Winter themes, there's a moniker on this list that every parent will love.

Scroll through for 75 beautiful baby names inspired by the chilliest season.

Alaska
Alba
Alder
Alpine
Amethyst
Ash
Aspen
Aster
Belle
Bianca
Blaze
Bodhi
Carol
Christian
Clove
Coco
Cody
Cole
Crimson
Crispin
Crystal
Demi
Doe
Douglas
Eira
Elias
Elsa
Ember
Fern
Gabriel
Gale
