Wires Be Gone! 5 Gadgets to Upgrade Your House to a Wireless Haven

We are living in a world where cords are virtually obsolete. Given the rapid pace of innovation, our corded gadgets are beginning to look like tech artifacts.

The future is wireless, and we are riding the wave of tech that truly aims to make a difference in our everyday lives. But with the sheer number of gadgets available, it can be hard to decipher the useful from the useless. Here are five wireless favorites that will upgrade your house to a wireless haven and be useful for total boss moms.





Alexa has become a family favorite for her ability to play music on demand, set timers, tell jokes, even play games. There are a few Amazon gadgets that use Alexa, but the Echo Dot is the most portable and affordable of them all. Plus, you can order toilet paper just by asking.

Smart locks are a great option when your kids are old enough to let themselves in. No more worries about lost keys. The August Smart Lock even sends you notifications when status has changed, giving you peace of mind when your kid gets home safely.

If you're going to invest in a piece of wireless tech, how about one that gets some chores done around the house? The Neato Botvac D5 Connected is an advanced smart vacuum that navigates turns and corners effortlessly, can be programmed via an app, and, most importantly, checks a to-do off your list.

What's the use of a shiny new wireless gadget when there is not a reliable network to connect it to? Thanks to Eero's mesh network and hub system, you can have WiFi in every corner of your house without dropped connections or dead zones for always-on connectivity.

Cut the cords with these great gadgets and you'll soon be on your way to creating the wireless haven of your dreams.

