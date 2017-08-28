This Woman's Heart-Wrenching Birth Story Is Nothing Short of a Miracle

 Skip Nav
The emotions that come with childbirth can be hard to contain as it is, but when your pregnancy is mired with the realization that you have Stage 3 breast cancer, it's hard to imagine the feelings you'd have when you finally get to meet your baby, after months of chemotherapy treatments and a mastectomy. It's something many wouldn't even think is possible.

But for one woman, it was. Photographer Kate Murray captured the moment this strong mom not only held her son for the first time, but miraculously nursed him on her remaining breast. Murray posted the photos on her Facebook page and shared the story:

This is the definition of strength, love, and pure raw beauty. Mom was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer halfway through pregnancy with her surprise gender baby. She had one breast removed and underwent chemo while carrying her miracle baby. She was induced at 36 weeks in order to receive more treatment. Baby BOY was born ready to prove to the world his strength he inherited from his strong mommy. He latched on to her remaining breast all on his own and the room erupted in so many emotions. Breastfeeding is such a sacred bond, and this one just makes my heart break and swell at the same time. I am beyond blessed to have met and gotten to know this woman and her family, and so honored she asked me to be there to document these precious moments.

Murray has encouraged her fans to share these images and to "continue to pray for this family as they go into their next journey together." We, too, wish them nothing but the very best.

Image Source: Facebook user Kate Murray Photography
