 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
How This Dad Continued to Wish His Daughter a Happy Birthday Years After His Passing
Pregnancy
This Mom Had a Maternity Shoot at Target For Her Rainbow Baby — It'll Feed Your Soul
Star Wars
The 12 Coolest Star Wars Toys For Your Little Jedi — Right in Time For the Holidays
Gift Guide
Shopping Made Easy! We Have 41 Perfect Gifts For Everyone on Your List

Woman Receives Birthday Flowers From Her Late Father

How This Dad Continued to Wish His Daughter a Happy Birthday Years After His Passing

Bailey Sellers was 16 years old when her father passed away from pancreatic cancer just weeks after Christmas. Before his passing, Bailey's father prepaid for a bouquet of flowers and a birthday card to be delivered to her for the next five years. This year, on her 21st birthday, she received the final birthday gift from her late father.

"Ever since my dad passed away I've hated my birthday and I dread it every year because he always made it so special," Bailey said in an interview with the New York Post. She added, "I was especially dreading my 21st because I knew it would be the last year."

Related
Anyone Who's Lost a Parent Will Relate to Whitney Port Talking About Her Late Father

Upon reading the final birthday card, Bailey said she broke down. The emotional card reads, "Be happy and live life to the fullest. I will still be with you through every milestone, just look around and there I will be."

After sharing pictures of the bouquet and card — as well as an old picture of herself with her dad — Bailey's tweet received over one million "likes" and 300,000 retweets. "I honestly think that was my dad," Bailey said about the astounding social media reaction. "He'd be very proud that it touched a lot of people."

Join the conversation
Touching StoriesFatherhoodParenting
Babies
This Photographer's Photo Series Shows Just How Badass Nurses Really Are
by Murphy Moroney
The Most Important Parenting Lesson
Parenting
The One Parenting Lesson I Wish I Had Learned Earlier
by YourTango
Tips For Hosting Family For the Holidays
Parenting
How to Survive Hosting Family For the Holidays
by Rita Templeton
Parenting Styles For Zodiac Signs
Parenting
What Your Sign Says About Your Parenting Style
by Laurel Elis
Dad Taking Care of Kids While Wife Is Out of Town
Parenting
Dad's Viral Message About Caring For His 6 Girls While Mom's Away: "I'm Not the Babysitter"
by Lauren Levy
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds