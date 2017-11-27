How This Dad Continued to Wish His Daughter a Happy Birthday Years After His Passing

My dad passed away when I was 16 from cancer and before he died he pre payed flowers so i could receive them every year on my birthday. Well this is my 21st birthday flowers and the last. Miss you so much daddy. 💜 pic.twitter.com/vSafKyB2uO — Bailey Sellers (@SellersBailey) November 24, 2017

Bailey Sellers was 16 years old when her father passed away from pancreatic cancer just weeks after Christmas. Before his passing, Bailey's father prepaid for a bouquet of flowers and a birthday card to be delivered to her for the next five years. This year, on her 21st birthday, she received the final birthday gift from her late father.

"Ever since my dad passed away I've hated my birthday and I dread it every year because he always made it so special," Bailey said in an interview with the New York Post. She added, "I was especially dreading my 21st because I knew it would be the last year."

Upon reading the final birthday card, Bailey said she broke down. The emotional card reads, "Be happy and live life to the fullest. I will still be with you through every milestone, just look around and there I will be."

After sharing pictures of the bouquet and card — as well as an old picture of herself with her dad — Bailey's tweet received over one million "likes" and 300,000 retweets. "I honestly think that was my dad," Bailey said about the astounding social media reaction. "He'd be very proud that it touched a lot of people."