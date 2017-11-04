Wine-Lovers, Rejoice! You Can Now Officially Buy Wine Stocking Stuffers

Between the holidays coming up and the year of 2017 coming to an end (thank gosh!), there are so many things to be grateful for. And one of the most important things to celebrate are these new Go Glasses from Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi that fit perfectly inside a stocking.

The best part of all? They're $2.50 each. Yup, you read that right. So if you or your BFF loves to unwind after a busy day with a glass of vino, you're in luck, because the ready-to-pour glasses come in Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, and Red Blend. Hit up your local liquor store or Target to load up on these handy finds. Cheers to taking the edge off an otherwise stressful holiday season!