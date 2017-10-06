 Skip Nav
Digital Life
The New iPhone X Is Breathtaking, and Yes, It Costs $999
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Would Ellen DeGeneres Have Donald Trump on Her Show? Simply Put, Hell No
Donald Trump
In His Latest Attack on Women's Rights, Trump Rolls Back Free Birth Control Coverage
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
AIM Is Signing Off Forever — but Don't Cry Because It's Over, Smile Because It Happened

It has been a very strange few years for us '90s kids. While Lisa Frank and chokers may have made an epic return, we're about to say goodbye to one of the most iconic pastimes of our youth — and we're pretty upset about it. On Dec. 15, AOL Instant Messenger will cease to exist, putting an end to all the lyric-filled, passive-aggressive away messages of our past. Sure, it's been a while since we've signed on to the messenger platform . . . but it doesn't mean that we're not upset.

Before sliding in DMs and shady subtweets, AIM was there. It was social media before social media even existed. When it arrived in 1997, it made our awkward teenage years a lot more awkward. It was where some people were broken up with for the first time, where cliques were formed (were you even a clique if you didn't put your group name in your profile?), and it was home to some of the most embarrassing screen names on the planet. As we bid farewell, there's one last thing we have to say: ThAnX FoR tHe MeMoRiEz, AIM, TTYL.

Read on to see some of the most hilarious and spot-on reactions to AIM signing off forever, and then, reminisce on 375 reasons why being a '90s girl rocked our jellies off.

?
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
The '90sNostalgiaDigital LifeTech
Digital Life
The New iPhone X Is Breathtaking, and Yes, It Costs $999
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Pause Pod Kickstarter Reactions
Digital Life
The Internet Can't Handle This Kickstarter Campaign That Basically Reinvented the Tent
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How to Set Up Emergency SOS in iOS 11
Tech Tips
This 1 New Feature on iOS 11 Could Save Your Life
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How Do I Use Snapchat's Sky Filters?
Tech Tips
Snapchat's New Filters Turn the Sky Into Stunning Masterpieces
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How Did NSYNC Meet?
Nostalgia
*NSYNC From the Beginning: How the Best Boy Band of the '90s Came to Be
by Laura Marie Meyers
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds