 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
The 1 Gift Any Stoner Will Love: A Mug With a Built-In Pipe — Yes, You Read That Right!
Women
A Day in the Life of a Female Wildland Firefighter
Humor
12 Hilarious, Touching, Way Too Relatable Tweets About What, Exactly, Gay Culture Is
US News
The 6 Most Important Issues in the World, According to Millennials
Politics
The Opioid Epidemic's Biggest Culprit Isn't Heroin Anymore — It's Something Deadlier

Always Fit Wake & Bake Ceramic Coffee Mug

The 1 Gift Any Stoner Will Love: A Mug With a Built-In Pipe — Yes, You Read That Right!


This is not a drill! Always Fit is selling a tall wake-and-bake ceramic coffee mug that allows you to enjoy a cup of coffee at the same time you're enjoying some marijuana. To make it even better, it will only cost you $27. "The best part of waking up is hot java and kine bud in your mug! Set your clock back 10 minutes, all in the name of a fine roast and toast to start your day!" the description reads. It's worth noting, though, that the mug does come with a disclaimer that it is recommended for adult use only. But you can start your day sipping and puffing at the same time. Enough said!

Join the conversation
Gifts Under $50MugsCoffeeMarijuanaHoliday
Starbucks
Controversy Is Brewing Over Starbucks's Annual Holiday Cups Yet Again
by Kelsey Garcia
Gifts For Studio Fitness
Gift Guide
On-Trend, Swoon-Worthy Gifts For Your Favorite Studio Addict
by Dominique Astorino
Giada De Laurentiis's Thanksgiving Appetizer Recipe
Giada De Laurentiis
Giada De Laurentiis' Appetizer Will Tide Everyone Over Until the Main Event
by Giada de Laurentiis
Best Holiday Gifts For Grandparents
Holiday For Kids
Our Favorite Gift Ideas That Grandparents Will Actually Love
by Lauren Levy
Rose Gold Makeup Brushes
Holiday Beauty
10 Chic Rose Gold Makeup Brush Gifts to Upgrade Any Vanity
by Kristina Rodulfo
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds