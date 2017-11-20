The 1 Gift Any Stoner Will Love: A Mug With a Built-In Pipe — Yes, You Read That Right!



This is not a drill! Always Fit is selling a tall wake-and-bake ceramic coffee mug that allows you to enjoy a cup of coffee at the same time you're enjoying some marijuana. To make it even better, it will only cost you $27. "The best part of waking up is hot java and kine bud in your mug! Set your clock back 10 minutes, all in the name of a fine roast and toast to start your day!" the description reads. It's worth noting, though, that the mug does come with a disclaimer that it is recommended for adult use only. But you can start your day sipping and puffing at the same time. Enough said!