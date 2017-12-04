 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Despite Sexual Misconduct Allegations, Trump Endorses Roy Moore For Senate
Hillary Clinton
This Little Girl in a Pantsuit Met Hillary Clinton, and Yes, You Will Cry
Digital Life
This Robot Wants to Be Your Personal Assistant, DJ, and Photographer — and Won't Break the Bank
Barack Obama
Forget Trump, Let's Just Look at Pictures of 3 Former Presidents Watching Golf Together Forever

Donald Trump Endorses Ray Moore For Alabama Senate Dec. 2017

Despite Sexual Misconduct Allegations, Trump Endorses Roy Moore For Senate

With the Alabama Senate special election on Dec. 12 fast approaching, it was only a matter of time before President Donald Trump came out with an explicit endorsement of Republican Senate hopeful Roy Moore, a candidate who has been marred by very serious allegations of sexual misconduct with a teenager.

In a tweet sent the morning of Dec. 4, Trump stated that "we need Republican Roy Moore to win" before listing a series of presidential campaign promises that Moore would, if elected, uphold in the state. Trump then added that Moore's Democratic rival, Doug Jones, is a "liberal puppet" who would "hurt our great Republican Agenda."

In response, Moore tweeted his thanks to the president for the endorsement, saying that upholding the "America First agenda will #MAGA."

While such off-the-cuff tweeting from Trump is entirely unsurprising, what is surprising is that the president is endorsing Moore for the first time since allegations that he had sex with a 14-year-old surfaced. Trump also did this without any caveats or qualifiers regarding his misconduct, unabashedly upholding a problematic candidate at a time when sexual harassment and sexual assault have consumed the news cycle.

Moreover, the problems surrounding Moore highlight another big issue: the political sphere still hasn't handled abject harassment in its midst. While media figures from Harvey Weinstein to Matt Lauer have lost their jobs and faced public rebuke, those accused of misconduct on the Hill — like Moore and Trump along with Senator Al Franken and Rep. John Conyersremain in their positions, unscathed. This is undoubtedly a problem — and needs to be handled sooner rather than later, regardless of how difficult it may be.

Trump's full endorsement of Moore is in many ways unsurprising given the possibility that Trump will campaign for the Alabama Senate hopeful. The Dec. 12 election will reveal a lot of things about both the political landscape and the mindset of American voters, but as of now, the public will eagerly await the results as the Alabama Senate race appears to be anyone's game.

Image Source: Getty / Joe Buglewicz
Join the conversation
Roy MooreUS NewsSenatePoliticsDonald Trump
Donald Trump
Um, the White House's World AIDS Day Proclamation Seems to Be Missing Something
by Ryan Roschke
Taran Killam on Trump 2017 Interview
Donald Trump
SNL Alum Says Working With "Moron" Host Donald Trump Was "Not Fun"
by Eleanor Sheehan
What Is Wealthsplaining?
Politics
We’ve All Heard About Mansplaining — Now It’s Time to Talk About Wealthsplaining
by Kyle Fitzpatrick
Colin Kaepernick 2013 Beats by Dre Protest Commercial
Donald Trump
This 2013 Beats by Dre Commercial Starring Colin Kaepernick Is Eerily Prescient
by Chelsea Hassler
Seth Meyers on Donald Trump's Access Hollywood Tape Denial
Politics
Seth Meyers Questions Trump's Grip on Reality After Latest Insane Denial
by Kelsey Garcia
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds