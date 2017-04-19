This Meme Is So Hilarious, We Don't Even Care What Draymond Said to Kevin Durant

Leave it to the internet to find a meme-worthy NBA playoff moment in only day three of the games. In game one of the Portland Trail Blazers against the Golden State Warriors, the cameras spotted Kevin Durant and Draymond Green talking pretty intensely. It looked like Green was encouraging Durant, which might've helped, considering the Warriors won 121 to 109. But, of course, the internet took the moment and turned it into a meme.

Here's a GIF of the moment.

If you don't motivate your peoples with this type of passion, you don't really love them. pic.twitter.com/kZzTIh4scz — Blame The Label (@blamethelabel) April 17, 2017





"If I ask my momma, she's gonna say no but if you ask, she's definitely gonna say yeah" pic.twitter.com/jv5VoUgqR1 — HoopMixtape (@HoopMixOnly) April 17, 2017

People instantly compared it to when a friend tries to convince you to do anything.





when you gotta hype your boy up before he tries to talk to a girl at the club pic.twitter.com/5XxDKOr8vW — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) April 17, 2017





Others thought it was a great GIF to describe what happens at the club and bar.

when you meet other drunk girls in the bathroom and have a heart to heart about how beautiful they are and how they deserve the world pic.twitter.com/Tq1H7XoaJ3 — ASAHD (@_SayYourGrace) April 17, 2017





When someone tryna have a full convo in the club & you act like you know what they saying pic.twitter.com/utOJCfnTNJ — Save us Jimmy Butler (@Scott_CEOofSUH) April 17, 2017





The drunk dude in the club giving you a 2 minute explanation as to why he accidentally stepped on your shoe pic.twitter.com/zUBRpI1lcu — Richie Loco (@Richie_l0c0) April 17, 2017





And some thought it totally captured what moms are like.

Mom: if you want to act a fool in this store. WE can act a fool together. I'm not the one pic.twitter.com/6xfzoc1svW — Alluring Ivy🌿 (@Drebae_) April 17, 2017









We don't know what Green said to Durant, but we're grateful they gave us this moment.