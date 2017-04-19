 Skip Nav
This Meme Is So Hilarious, We Don't Even Care What Draymond Said to Kevin Durant
Barack Obama
A Conversation With the Editors of the New Obama Anthology
Politics
Susan Sarandon Proves Her Political Prowess (Once Again) With This Debra Messing Clapback
Career
WTF: A Woman Was Denied a Second Job Interview For Asking This Question

Draymond Green and Kevin Durant NBA Playoffs 2017 Memes

This Meme Is So Hilarious, We Don't Even Care What Draymond Said to Kevin Durant

Leave it to the internet to find a meme-worthy NBA playoff moment in only day three of the games. In game one of the Portland Trail Blazers against the Golden State Warriors, the cameras spotted Kevin Durant and Draymond Green talking pretty intensely. It looked like Green was encouraging Durant, which might've helped, considering the Warriors won 121 to 109. But, of course, the internet took the moment and turned it into a meme.

Here's a GIF of the moment.


This Crying Northwestern Kid Is the Internet's Favorite GIF Right Now

People instantly compared it to when a friend tries to convince you to do anything.



Others thought it was a great GIF to describe what happens at the club and bar.




And some thought it totally captured what moms are like.



We don't know what Green said to Durant, but we're grateful they gave us this moment.

