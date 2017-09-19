Mexico Rocked by 7.1 Earthquake on Anniversary of Major 1985 Quake



Central Mexico was rocked by a 7.1 magnitude earthquake on Sept. 19, causing buildings to sway and topple as many broke for lunch. The epicenter of the quake was located about 60 miles outside of Mexico City, and the tremor is the second one to hit the country so far this month — but thankfully, no casualties have been reported as yet.

The timing of the quake is uncanny; just hours before the quake hit, millions took part in emergency drills which take place every year on the anniversary of the major 1985 quake which killed nearly 10,000 people. 32 years after the catastrophic event, the people of Mexico are still coping with the losses and lessons of that fateful September day.

Below, we've pulled together some of the most jaw-dropping videos that have come in from Mexico City thus far. And we'll absolutely be keeping the people of Mexico in our hearts as search and rescue efforts get underway.

Devastating images from Mexico City. pic.twitter.com/RpF7sUq31s — Jorge Guajardo (@jorge_guajardo) September 19, 2017

Terremoto en #Mexico #Terremoto A post shared by Sergio Carlo (@sergiocarlo) on Sep 19, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

Mexico City airport after earthquake. pic.twitter.com/3GAvBWhZQU — Jorge Guajardo (@jorge_guajardo) September 19, 2017

Que dolor tan grande escuchar gritos llenos de miedo, mucha fuerza mi México querido. Señor, te pedimos bendigas a tu pueblo, no nos desampares y dale fuerza a quienes lo necesitan. #mexico #OrandoPorMexico A post shared by Alejandra Espinoza (@alejandraespinoza) on Sep 19, 2017 at 12:15pm PDT

Sismo en México magnitud 7.1 Hoy toda la información #Terremoto #Sismo #Temblor #Mexico #CDMX A post shared by erazno y la chokolata (@eraznoylachokolata) on Sep 19, 2017 at 12:22pm PDT

Earthquake in Mexico City https://t.co/IBYHLQUNuT — Keli Anaya (@kelianaya) September 19, 2017

#19septiembre #mexico #terremotomexico #terremoto #sosmexico #ayudaamexico A post shared by comentemos! (@comentemos) on Sep 19, 2017 at 12:53pm PDT

Video captures building exploding after a 7.1 Earthquake strikes Mexico City. Please pray for Mexico. pic.twitter.com/tOytBnYQuR — Mauricio Cantu (@mcantu06) September 19, 2017