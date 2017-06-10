 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Don't Get It Twisted: The Oldest University Was Founded by a Muslim Woman
Women's Health
Female Entrepreneurs Are Making Innovative Products For Your Period
Books
11 Books Written by or About Refugees to Add to Your Summer Reading List
Pride Month
The Life and Times of My Drag Queen Grandmother, Flawless Sabrina
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 12  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Don't Get It Twisted: The Oldest University Was Founded by a Muslim Woman

Muslim women have been transforming society since, well, at least 12 centuries ago. Founded in 859, the University of al-Qarawiyyin in Fez, Morocco, is the world's oldest operating university — it was also endowed by a devout Muslim woman with her inheritance.

Fatima al-Fihri, who was Tunisian, donated the funds to open a mosque and madrasa (a school which teaches religious texts) in the mid ninth century, but the property was expanded to be a university by the tenth century. Now the stunning campus houses one of the world's oldest libraries, which was recently restored after being kept private for scholarly use for hundreds of years.

According an Associated Press report on the library's restoration, its collection of Islamic historical manuscripts is unparalleled. For example: al-Qarawiyyin's library includes a ninth century Quran written in ancient Kufic calligraphy.

"The manuscripts are now kept in a secure room, with strict temperature and humidity control," reported the AP in 2016 after the renovations were completed.

By 1947, the school was officially integrated into Morocco's public education system, and in 1967, it became the University of al-Karaouine. Though European schools are often credited with being the first universities, the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization considers al-Karaouine a university since its original inception as a madrasa — making it the oldest in history.

So, in honor of Muslim women everywhere, let's attempt to make it abundantly clear who founded the first university: a Muslim woman in Morocco.

Ahead are some photos of the campus taken by users on Instagram.

Related
What This Muslim Syrian Woman Wants All Westerns to Understand

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Women's History MonthWorld NewsMuslimEducationWomen
Join The Conversation
Women
by Terry Carter
Empowering Books Written by Latinas
Books
25 Empowering Books Every Strong, Badass Latina Boss Lady Should Read
by Arianna Davis
Why Do Women Cheat?
Relationships
by Laura Lifshitz
Summer Bucket List For Friends
Summer
The Ultimate Summer Bucket List For BFFs
by Ashley Paige
Strong Female Country Songs
Spotify
Your Country Girl Power Playlist
by Tara Block
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds