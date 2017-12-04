 Skip Nav
Are Overseas Gay Marriages Legally Recognized in Australia?

Thousands of Gay Marriages in Australia Would Instantly Become Legal Under New Law

The way things are looking, Australia can soon look forward to many same-sex marriages in early 2018. However, the first same-sex couples to be legally married in Australia will be the ones who have already married overseas. These couples' marriages will become automatically legal in Australia as soon as the Governor General signs off on the legislation.

The same-sex marriage bill currently facing the House of Representatives dissolves the ban on recognizing same-sex marriages solemnized overseas. So couples who married in the US, UK, New Zealand, or any of the other 25 countries that already have marriage equality will automatically have their union immediately recognized as legally binding in Australia — no paperwork needed!

Image Source: Pexels / Quintin Gellar
Marriage EqualityLGBTQSame Sex Marriage
