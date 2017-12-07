 Skip Nav
Tech Tips
You Can Now Share a WiFi Password in iOS 11 in 1 Quick and Easy Step
Donald Trump
7 Other Reasons Every American Should Be Worried About Alabama Senate Candidate Roy Moore
Donald Trump
Trump's Biggest Problem Isn't the Media — It's Homophones

Same-Sex Marriage Legalized in Australia December 2017

Same-Sex Marriage Is Officially Legal in Australia!

With the Australian Senate having passed the same-sex marriage bill at the end of November — 43 voted yes, 12 voted no — all that stood between Australia and marriage equality was the nod from the House of Representatives. The bill was presented on Monday morning and amendments to it debated in the House of Representatives on Thursday. The final amendment was voted down 63-79, resulting in the official legalization of same-sex marriage in Australia.

In celebration of the decision — we did it, Australia! — take a look at some of our most-read LGBTQ+-focused stories from the past few weeks.

Image Source: Getty
Join the conversation
Australian NewsMarriage EqualityLGBTQ RightsLGBTQBreaking NewsSame Sex MarriageWorld NewsNews
Jenna Dewan Tatum
The 411 on the "Coolaser" Skin Treatment Celebs Swear By
by Catherine Conelly
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds