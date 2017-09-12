 Skip Nav
US News
Every Question You Have About DACA, Answered
Politics
Hillary Clinton Reveals How She Got Over Losing the Election (Hint: It Involves Chardonnay)
Digital Life
The New iPhone X Is Breathtaking, and Yes, It Costs $999
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Australians Rally For Marriage Equality in the Country's Largest LGBTQ+ Demonstration Ever

A record number of Australians filled Sydney's central business district on Sunday, Sept. 10, to show their support for same-sex marriage as the country prepares to cast a public vote on its legalization. More than 30,000 supporters gathered around Sydney's Town Hall before marching down Park and Elizabeth Streets toward Circular Quay, in what organizers are calling the largest LGBTQ+ demonstration in Australian history.

The streets were filled with rainbow-colored get-ups, along with thousands of signs with messages such as "Our Love Shouldn't Be a Debate," "Vote Yes!," and "Fear Should Not Decide the Future." Various politicians, such as opposition leader Bill Shorten and deputy leader Tanya Plibersek, were also in attendance.

Related
Magda Szubanski's Emotional Same-Sex Marriage Plea to Australians

Speaking to the crowds, Shorten said: "We've got one last mountain to climb before we make marriage equality a reality. Let's climb it together today."

The Sydney rally was organized by GetUp and Community Action Against Homophobia, with similar demonstrations held in Melbourne and Brisbane. The demonstration came a few days before the postal survey forms were due to be mailed out on Sept. 12, with a result on the survey expected to be announced on Nov. 15. If Australians vote "no," the government won't move forward to change the existing laws, which currently bar same-sex marriage. But if a majority vote "yes," a bill will go to Parliament, moving Australia one step closer to joining the more than two dozen countries where same-sex marriage is legal.

Australians Rally For Marriage Equality in the Country's Largest LGBTQ+ Demonstration Ever
Australians Rally For Marriage Equality in the Country's Largest LGBTQ+ Demonstration Ever
Australians Rally For Marriage Equality in the Country's Largest LGBTQ+ Demonstration Ever
Australians Rally For Marriage Equality in the Country's Largest LGBTQ+ Demonstration Ever
Australians Rally For Marriage Equality in the Country's Largest LGBTQ+ Demonstration Ever
Australians Rally For Marriage Equality in the Country's Largest LGBTQ+ Demonstration Ever
Australians Rally For Marriage Equality in the Country's Largest LGBTQ+ Demonstration Ever
Australians Rally For Marriage Equality in the Country's Largest LGBTQ+ Demonstration Ever
Australians Rally For Marriage Equality in the Country's Largest LGBTQ+ Demonstration Ever
Australians Rally For Marriage Equality in the Country's Largest LGBTQ+ Demonstration Ever
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Australian NewsMarriage EqualityLGBTQPoliticsNews
Join The Conversation
Politics
Obama's Powerful Response to the End of DACA Is a Reminder of What Actually Makes America Great
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Personal Essay on Hillary Clinton's Book What Happened
Opinion
Why Hillary Clinton Deserves This Moment to Share "What Happened"
by Lisa Peterson
Pope Francis on DACA and Trump Antiabortion Views
Politics
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
What Is Fentanyl?
Politics
The Opioid Epidemic's Biggest Culprit Isn't Heroin Anymore — It’s Something Deadlier
by Stephanie Haney
Jimmy Kimmel Asks Americans Where North Korea Is on a Map
Politics
Here's What Happens When You Ask Americans to Locate North Korea on a Map
by Chelsea Hassler
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds