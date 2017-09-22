 Skip Nav
Uber Banned From London September 2017

Londoners May Have to Wave Goodbye to Uber For Good

Since Uber's arrival in London in 2012, hailing black cabs on the corner and lining up in the city's cab offices have become distant memories for many devoted users of the app. But as of the 30th of September — when the car-hailing app's current operating license expires — the ease of snagging a ride with the tap of a finger may come to an end in the city.

According to a statement from Transport for London, the capital's governing body overseeing trains, buses, and cabs, Uber's private hire operating license renewal has been rejected. Why? Because TfL "has concluded that Uber London Limited is not fit and proper to hold a private hire operator license." The statement elaborates that some of the checks failed by the car service involve important passenger safety issues including, "its approach to reporting serious criminal offenses", and "its approach to how Enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) checks are obtained."

London's mayor Sadiq Khan is in agreement with the ruling, saying in a statement, "I fully support TfL's decision — it would be wrong if TfL continued to license Uber if there is any way that this could pose a threat to Londoners' safety and security."

Uber has 21 days to appeal the decision and can continue to operate in London until the appeals process is exhausted.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Bonnie Burke
