6 iPhone 8 Features That Might Make It a Better Deal Than the iPhone X

Breaking with tradition, Apple decided to unveil the usual iPhone S line under a new name this year: the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus. The two new iPhones are similar to the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, but include some snazzy new updates that Apple revealed at its event on Sept. 12. Check them out:

  • A familiar display size: The iPhone 8 will be 4.7 inches and the iPhone 8 Plus will be 5.5 inches. The sizes are the same as the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus.
  • A stellar camera: Like the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, the front-facing camera will be 7 megapixels with the rear-facing camera at 12 megapixels. The iPhone 8 will also have true-tone LED flash on its rear-facing camera, and the iPhone 8 Plus will also still come with dual rear-facing cameras.
  • Portrait mode gets an upgrade: Arriving on the iPhone 8 Plus (in beta at first), the new Portrait Lighting feature will use machine learning to fix the type of lighting that hits a person's face.
  • A new color: The new iPhones will come in the traditional silver and space gray colors, as well as a new lighter gold finish.
  • A new precious back: The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus will move away from an aluminum back to a glass back (as well on the front), which brings us to the next point . . .
  • A new way to charge: In doing away with an aluminum back, the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are now capable of wireless charging.

Of course, the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus will also ship with iOS 11. The iPhone 8 will cost $699 and the iPhone 8 Plus will retail for $799. Check out more photos ahead of the new iPhone and start counting down the days till it's out on Sept. 22, with presale starting on Sept. 15.

The new iPhone 8 and 8 Plus.
A look at how Portrait Lighting works.
A look at how augmented reality will look on the iPhone.
It now comes with wireless charging . . .
Charge it anywhere!
