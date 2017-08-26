Paralyzed Dog Shocks His Owner When He Walks Again After Surgery

 Skip Nav
In this video from 2008, one dog owner got the surprise of a lifetime when her paralyzed pup walked for the first time after having surgery and going through rehab. The California dog named Sammi had once been a happy-go-lucky guy until a degenerative change in his neck made him a quadriplegic. His owner took him to Santa Monica's California Animal Rehabilitation facility for surgery and extensive therapy to bring him back to his old self. This video captures the moment Sammi walked toward his owner for the first time since his surgery, and her reaction couldn't possibly be more heartwarming.

