The Best Thing to Do in New Orleans Is Nowhere Near the French Quarter
Walt Disney World
Why Is Attendance at Disney Parks on the Decline Worldwide?
Travel
21 Small Towns You Should Visit on Your Next American Road Trip
Geek Gear
The 7 Coolest Tech Gadgets Out in 2017
The Best Thing to Do in New Orleans Is Nowhere Near the French Quarter

Anytime I travel, I try to find something amazing that's a little bit off the beaten path. It can be really difficult to do, especially when I'm in a very touristy city, like New Orleans for example. Sure, I know all the hot spots to visit when I want to be a tourist and experience all the well-known places New Orleans has to offer, and I did all of them. All the haunted places? I'm all over it. The most iconic bars? Obviously.

On my last visit, though, I wanted something new. Something outside the French Quarter. Amazingly, a recommendation from hotel staff at The Roosevelt hit the nail on the head: Bacchanal Wine and Spirits. It's not just a wine shop, it's not just a bar, it's not just a music venue. It's all those things, plus it's outside the city center, which provides a bit of an escape. It's a cheap, easy cab ride out of the French Quarter — I think I paid $8 — and it's the perfect place to spend an evening.

While I can't really call this place a secret, it is something I'd consider a hidden gem. It tends to get busy, welcoming out-of-towners and locals alike. The evening I visited, Bacchanal was having a Rosé special in honor of Mother's Day, and you couldn't get in if you weren't wearing pink. Thankfully, my pink hair got me through the door. The vibe throughout is the typical Southern charm that you'll find anywhere in New Orleans, which should put it at the top of your list for your next visit down South.

Travel TipsNew OrleansWineMusicTravel
