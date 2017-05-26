5/26/17 5/26/17 POPSUGAR Living Travel The Best Carry-On Suitcases Zip Past Those Traveling Newbies With These Lightweight Carry-Ons May 26, 2017 by Krista Jones 1 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. No one wants to be the overpacker who is stuck lugging a heavy suitcase through the airport. It's easier said than done, but packing light is totally possible. Editing your wardrobe and rolling things into perfect tube shapes to maximize space takes some practice, but once you have these hacks down, you're ready to roll. All you need is a lightweight carry-on. Shop Brands Samsonite · Victorinox · CalPak · Lipault · Rimowa · Delsey · Tumi Away The Carry-On There are so many reasons the Away The Carry-On ($225) is a great investment. It's scratch-resistant, made with an impenetrable structure, and has sturdy wheels you'll never have to worry about breaking, making this a top pick. It has the added luxury of USB chargers and TSA-approved code locks, so traveling is more convenient. Away The Carry-On $225 from awaytravel.com Buy Now Lipault Riviera Blue 20 Original Plume Spinner The Lipault Original Plume Spinner ($199) is made with PVC-reinforced nylon, making it extra durable and water-resistant. Its soft texture means it's easy to fold down and slide under the bed for storage. Lipault Riviera Blue 20" Original Plume Spinner $199 from Neiman Marcus Buy Now See more Lipault Rolling Luggage Rimowa Salsa Deluxe Hybrid 21 Cabin Multiwheel Luggage This splurge-worthy Rimowa Salsa Deluxe Hybrid Luggage ($725) is a twist on its classic trunk silhouette. Sometimes it's hard to get everything in these tiny carry-ons, but the front pockets make all the difference. Rimowa Salsa Deluxe Hybrid - 21 Cabin Multiwheel Luggage $725 from Zappos Buy Now See more Rimowa Rolling Luggage Raden A22 Carry Trolley Picking your favorite color and finish makes this eight-pound Raden A22 Carry Trolley ($295) feel more unique. Integrated with a built-in battery for two USB ports and bluetooth-tracking technology, this trolley is great for any techie-loving traveler. Farfetch Carry-on Luggage Raden A22 Carry trolley $295 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Farfetch Carry-on Luggage Delsey Helium Aero 19 International Carry-On Expandable Trolley Carry-On Some European air carriers have a 19-inch width limitation on bags. This Delsey Helium Aero Carry-On ($130) will be the superb travel bag. Delsey Helium Aero - 19 International Carry-On Expandable Trolley Carry on Luggage $360 $129.99 from Zappos Buy Now See more Delsey Carry-on Luggage Tumi 'Alpha 2' Medium Trip Expandable Four-Wheel Packing Case This lightweight Tumi 'Alpha 2' Expandable Four-Wheel Packing Case ($975) is a travel classic. Patented to be impact-resistant and made with smart bumpers, it will last a lifetime. Tumi 'Alpha 2' Medium Trip Expandable Four-Wheel Packing Case - Black $975 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Tumi Luggage Brookstone DASH Hardside Pro Carry-On Luggage The 3-1-1 capability makes this Brookstone DASH Hardside Pro Carry-On ($150) a no-fuss option for going through security. You can store your laptop and liquids in the easy-to-access front pockets for a seamless experience. Brookstone DASH Hardside Pro Carry-On $150 from brookstone.com Buy Now Share this post Air TravelTravel TipsSummerTravel