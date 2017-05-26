Zip Past Those Traveling Newbies With These Lightweight Carry-Ons

 Skip Nav
No one wants to be the overpacker who is stuck lugging a heavy suitcase through the airport. It's easier said than done, but packing light is totally possible. Editing your wardrobe and rolling things into perfect tube shapes to maximize space takes some practice, but once you have these hacks down, you're ready to roll. All you need is a lightweight carry-on.

Away The Carry-On
Away The Carry-On

There are so many reasons the Away The Carry-On ($225) is a great investment. It's scratch-resistant, made with an impenetrable structure, and has sturdy wheels you'll never have to worry about breaking, making this a top pick. It has the added luxury of USB chargers and TSA-approved code locks, so traveling is more convenient.

Away The Carry-On
$225
from awaytravel.com
Buy Now
Lipault Riviera Blue 20 Original Plume Spinner
Lipault Riviera Blue 20 Original Plume Spinner

The Lipault Original Plume Spinner ($199) is made with PVC-reinforced nylon, making it extra durable and water-resistant. Its soft texture means it's easy to fold down and slide under the bed for storage.

Lipault
Riviera Blue 20" Original Plume Spinner
$199
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Lipault Rolling Luggage
Rimowa Salsa Deluxe Hybrid 21 Cabin Multiwheel Luggage
Rimowa Salsa Deluxe Hybrid 21 Cabin Multiwheel Luggage

This splurge-worthy Rimowa Salsa Deluxe Hybrid Luggage ($725) is a twist on its classic trunk silhouette. Sometimes it's hard to get everything in these tiny carry-ons, but the front pockets make all the difference.

Rimowa
Salsa Deluxe Hybrid - 21 Cabin Multiwheel Luggage
$725
from Zappos
Buy Now See more Rimowa Rolling Luggage
Raden A22 Carry Trolley
Raden A22 Carry Trolley

Picking your favorite color and finish makes this eight-pound Raden A22 Carry Trolley ($295) feel more unique. Integrated with a built-in battery for two USB ports and bluetooth-tracking technology, this trolley is great for any techie-loving traveler.

Farfetch Carry-on Luggage
Raden A22 Carry trolley
$295
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Farfetch Carry-on Luggage
Delsey Helium Aero 19 International Carry-On Expandable Trolley Carry-On
Delsey Helium Aero 19 International Carry-On Expandable Trolley Carry-On

Some European air carriers have a 19-inch width limitation on bags. This Delsey Helium Aero Carry-On ($130) will be the superb travel bag.

Delsey
Helium Aero - 19 International Carry-On Expandable Trolley Carry on Luggage
$360 $129.99
from Zappos
Buy Now See more Delsey Carry-on Luggage
Tumi 'Alpha 2' Medium Trip Expandable Four-Wheel Packing Case
Tumi 'Alpha 2' Medium Trip Expandable Four-Wheel Packing Case

This lightweight Tumi 'Alpha 2' Expandable Four-Wheel Packing Case ($975) is a travel classic. Patented to be impact-resistant and made with smart bumpers, it will last a lifetime.

Tumi
'Alpha 2' Medium Trip Expandable Four-Wheel Packing Case - Black
$975
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Tumi Luggage
Brookstone DASH Hardside Pro Carry-On Luggage
Brookstone DASH Hardside Pro Carry-On Luggage

The 3-1-1 capability makes this Brookstone DASH Hardside Pro Carry-On ($150) a no-fuss option for going through security. You can store your laptop and liquids in the easy-to-access front pockets for a seamless experience.

Brookstone DASH Hardside Pro Carry-On
$150
from brookstone.com
Buy Now
Lipault Rolling Luggage SHOP MORE
Lipault
Pink Gold Miss Plume 20" Spinner
from Neiman Marcus
$219
Lipault
20" Spinner Carry-On
from Horchow
$199 $159.20
Lipault
26" Spinner
from Neiman Marcus
$259
Lipault
20" Spinner Carry-On
from Neiman Marcus
$199
Lipault
24" Spinner
from Neiman Marcus
$229
Victorinox Rolling Luggage SHOP MORE
Victorinox
Werks Traveler 5.0 22" Carry-On Expandable Dual Caster Spinner Suitcase
from Macy's
$620 $369.99
Victorinox
Spectra 32" Spinner
from Horchow
$400 $320
Victorinox
'Wt 5.0' Wheeled Carry-On - Black
from Nordstrom
$369.99
Victorinox
'Wt 5.0' Dual Caster Wheeled Carry-On - Black
from Nordstrom
$369.99
Victorinox
Lexicon 2.0 Dual Caster Wheeled Boarding Tote - Black
from Nordstrom
$350
Rimowa Rolling Luggage SHOP MORE
Rimowa
Salsa 21" Multiwheel Suitcase
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$550
Rimowa
Salsa Air 26" Multiwheel Suitcase
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$545
Rimowa
Salsa Air Pearl Rose 26" Multiwheel
from Neiman Marcus
$545
Rimowa
Salsa Electronic Tag Matte Black 26" Multiwheel
from Neiman Marcus
$695
Rimowa
Salsa Air Cabin Spinner Suitcase
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$495
