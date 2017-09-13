 Skip Nav
10 Hilarious and Cute Onesies — Perfect For the Lazy Girl This Halloween

If you're tired of all the fuss over Halloween costumes, we don't blame you. Dressing up in a full-on themed outfit can take a lot of time and money. So this year ditch all the stress, be the lazy girl, and pick up a pajama-inspired onesie that doubles as the perfect costume. You only need to buy one item, it will keep you warm and cozy all night, and you can wear it as much as you want. Make your Halloween easy this year and pick up one of these funny and comfortable onesies — all from Amazon. Take a look at our favorites.

Unicorn Onesie
$27
Buy Now
Sloth Costume
$30
Buy Now
Pikachu Onesie
$18
Buy Now
Lemur Onesie
$30
Buy Now
Kangaroo Onesie
$30
Buy Now
Pink Dinosaur Onesie
$27
Buy Now
Stitch Onesie
$27
Buy Now
Penguin Onesie
$24
Buy Now
Elephant Onesie
$35
Buy Now
Narwhal Onesie
$37
Buy Now
