 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
In Need of a Tipsy Tropical Vacation? 20 of the Best Tiki Bars in America
Consumerism
8 Secrets From Amazon Employees, Including the Weirdest Thing Someone's Ordered
Wellness
45 Life Lessons Written by a "90-Year-Old" Woman
Disney
These Abandoned Disney Park Photos Look Like Scenes From a Postapocalyptic World
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 21  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
In Need of a Tipsy Tropical Vacation? 20 of the Best Tiki Bars in America

Tiki bars have been around since the early 1930s, when Don the Beachcomber was founded in Los Angeles, but they are having a moment right now. With their deceivingly delicious yet strong cocktails, over-the-top Disneyland-esque decor, and wild entertainment — from impromptu tropical storms to "real" mermaids swimming behind the bar to live bands performing on a floating barge — it's easy to see why they are having a resurgence. A tiki bar is a place where you can feel like you're on vacation even if it's really just Tuesday night happy hour. Not to mention flaming drinks — what's not to love about that?

For bar-hopping travelers who enjoy a good cocktail and a kitschy ambience, consider this your boozy bucket list. Based on recommendations from tiki bar enthusiasts, here are 20 of the best tiki bars in the United States (in no particular order).

Related
4 Must-Visit Bars in New Orleans and Exactly What to Order

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Travel InspirationBarsAmericaCocktailsTravel
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Travel
by Nicole Yi
The New Middle Age
Healthy Living
The New Middle Age
by Fitness
Driving Across the Country on a Budget
Summer
6 Tips For Driving Across America on an Extratight Budget
by Kathryn McLamb
Travel
The Ultimate Dinosaur Travel Bucket List
by Nicole Yi
Cruise Ship Secrets From Employees
Travel
8 Secrets From Cruise Ship Employees
by Hilary White
Best Natural Wonders in North America
Travel
30 Breathtaking North American Natural Wonders You Have to See Before You Die
by Emilia Benton
Giving Up Facebook Mom Groups
Personal Essay
I Quit Facebook Mom Groups For 1 Week — and Would Never Do It Again
by Kate Schweitzer
Best Beach Towns in the US
Travel
13 Coastal Towns in the US That Are Worth the Visit
by Nicole Yi
Blue Caves in Greece
Travel
by Nicole Yi
Tips For Packing a Small Suitcase
Organization
34 Packing Hacks Every Traveler Should Know
by Nancy Einhart
Drinking Bucket List For Couples
Relationships
The Ultimate Bucket List For Booze-Loving Couples
by Macy Cate Williams
How to Stay Healthy When You Travel All the Time
Buick
by Emily Abbate
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds