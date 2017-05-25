In Need of a Tipsy Tropical Vacation? 20 of the Best Tiki Bars in America

Tiki bars have been around since the early 1930s, when Don the Beachcomber was founded in Los Angeles, but they are having a moment right now. With their deceivingly delicious yet strong cocktails, over-the-top Disneyland-esque decor, and wild entertainment — from impromptu tropical storms to "real" mermaids swimming behind the bar to live bands performing on a floating barge — it's easy to see why they are having a resurgence. A tiki bar is a place where you can feel like you're on vacation even if it's really just Tuesday night happy hour. Not to mention flaming drinks — what's not to love about that?

For bar-hopping travelers who enjoy a good cocktail and a kitschy ambience, consider this your boozy bucket list. Based on recommendations from tiki bar enthusiasts, here are 20 of the best tiki bars in the United States (in no particular order).