Your Step-by-Step Guide to Doing the Scenic Big Little Lies Tour

While the source material of Big Little Lies is a huge part of what makes it so compelling and provocative, it's the stunning locations where the series was filmed — huge mansions, dramatic coastlines, rugged cliffs, and quaint towns — that truly give the show its edge. The area in question? The seaside town of Monterey, CA — about a two-hour drive south of San Francisco — and the neighboring Big Sur coastline.

You'd think that a show with such a big name would be subject to more than a few green screens, but rest assured, what you see is essentially what you get where Monterey is concerned. Take a tour of all the show's notable filming locations with our guide, and you'll come to realize it's a town filled with so much natural beauty — the #nofilter kind — that setting foot in it almost feels like you're living that privileged, old-school Californian lifestyle for yourself. Almost.