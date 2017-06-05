 Skip Nav
77 Calming Songs For Anyone Who Hates Flying

Trust us, we know that air travel can be a pretty daunting undertaking. It can be easy to psych yourself out and inundate your mind with unnecessary stress (especially after having to endure the pre-takeoff madness of rushing to the airport and navigating TSA!). Since it really does you no good at all to panic midflight, we've come up with the ultimate playlist to mellow you out, temper your worries, and calm you down. Get to listening, and feel secure in knowing that you'll be arriving at your destination feeling the utmost chill.

And while you're at it, don't forget these travel products that'll make your next adventure that much easier.

  1. "All of the Stars," Ed Sheeran
  2. "America," Simon & Garfunkel
  3. "Be OK," Ingrid Michaelson
  4. "Big Jet Plane," Angus & Julia Stone
  5. "Bloodstream," Stateless
  6. "Breathe Me," Sia
  7. "Brother Sparrow," Agnes Obel
  8. "Ceilings," Local Natives
  9. "Chocolate," The 1975
  10. "Coffee," Copeland
  11. "Cola," Toro Y Moi
  12. "Come Back When You Can," Barcelona
  13. "Come Pick Me Up," Ryan Adams
  14. "Comes and Goes (in Waves)," Greg Laswell
  15. "Crazy," Daniela Andrade
  16. "Dawn," Marianelli, Jean-Yves Thibaudet
  17. "Don't Worry Be Happy," Bobby McFerrin
  18. "Fade Into You," Mazzy Star
  19. "Falling in Love at a Coffee Shop," Daniela Andrade
  20. "Golden Love," Midnight Youth
  21. "Hard Times," Eastmountainsouth
  22. "Harvest Moon," Neil Young
  23. "Hero," Family of the Year
  24. "Home," Phillip Phillips
  25. "I Will Follow You Into the Dark," Death Cab For Cutie
  26. "Keep Your Head Up," Ben Howard
  27. "Kiss Me," Ed Sheeran
  28. "Landslide," Fleetwood Mac
  29. "Latch," Daniela Andrade
  30. "Lego House," Ed Sheeran, Jake Gosling
  31. "Long Ride Home," Patty Griffin
  32. "Loro," Pinback
  33. "Medicine," The 1975
  34. "My Father's Gun," Elton John
  35. "No One's Aware," Jack Savoretti
  36. "Oh! Sweet Nuthin'," The Velvet Underground
  37. "Old Pine," Ben Howard
  38. "Outro," M83
  39. "Paper Doll," John Mayer
  40. "Playground Love," Air
  41. "Put Your Records On," Corinne Bailey Rae
  42. "Reasons to Love You," Meiko
  43. "Release Your Problems," Chet Faker
  44. "Rise — Epic Music," John Dreamer
  45. "Safe and Sound," Taylor Swift, The Civil Wars
  46. "Same in Any Language," I Nine
  47. "Sheets," Damien Jurado
  48. "Skinny Love," Birdy
  49. "Square One," Tom Petty
  50. "Starálfur," Sigur Rós
  51. "Stay Alive," José González
  52. "Stop This Train," John Mayer
  53. "Sweet Disposition," The Temper Trap
  54. "Sympathy," The Goo Goo Dolls
  55. "Tee Shirt," Birdy
  56. "That's the Way," Led Zeppelin
  57. "The Day I Lost My Voice (the Suitcase Song)," Copeland
  58. "The Family Tree," Unconditional Arms
  59. "The Heart of Life," John Mayer
  60. "The Moon Song (From Her)," L'Orchestra Cinematique
  61. "They Move on Tracks of Never-Ending Light," This Will Destroy You
  62. "Think of Me," Rosi Golan
  63. "Think of You," A Fine Frenzy
  64. "Thinkin Bout You," Daniela Andrade
  65. "Three Little Birds," Bob Marley & The Wailers
  66. "Time After Time," Chet Baker
  67. "Tiny Dancer," Elton John
  68. "Tornado," Jónsi
  69. "Trip," Vacationer
  70. "Use Somebody," Kina Grannis
  71. "Wade in Your Water," Common Kings
  72. "Walking," The Dodos
  73. "Warm Whispers," Missy Higgins
  74. "What the Water Gave Me," Florence + The Machine
  75. "When the Stars Go Blue," Ryan Adams
  76. "You Take My Troubles Away," Rachael Yamagata, Dan Wilson
  77. "Youth," Daughter

Just remember: you'll need to download the free Spotify software or app to listen to our playlists!

Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
