300 Affordable Last-Minute Gift Ideas

Attention, shoppers: it's crunch time! If you're still on the hunt for the perfect gift for your friends and family this holiday season, we've rounded up all the ideas you could possibly dream of. Even better? They are all $25 and under! Check them all out now or jump to a specific category below:

Terrain Dinnerware
Carry On Moscow Mule Kit
$24
from Terrain
Macy's Gifts
ban. do I'm Outta Here Passport Holder
$24
from Macy's
UncommonGoods Drinkware
City Map Glass
$14
from UncommonGoods
Samsonite
Electronic Luggage Scale
$25
from Macy's
Target Home & Living
SteamFast Home & Away Steam Iron
$24.99
from Target
Swimoutlet Activewear
Baja Zen TieDyed Teal Yoga Eye Soother Pillow - 8145318
$21.95
from Swimoutlet
For Travelers
"How to Read the Menu" Mini Books
$12
from amazon.com
For Travelers
Neck Pillow and Eye Mask Travel Set
$9
from amazon.com
Chronicle Books
Travel Stub Diary
$12
from UncommonGoods
Rifle Paper Co.
Travel Essentials Journal
$15
from Bloomingdale's
Mario Badescu
Aloe, Herbs & Rosewater Facial Spray/4 oz.
$7
from Saks Fifth Avenue
UncommonGoods Women's Fashion
Travel Cord Roll
$20
from UncommonGoods
Henri Bendel
Lavender Leaves Travel Candle
$15
from Henri Bendel
Macy's Home & Living
Go Travel 2-Pk. Twin Travel Sentry Locks
$15
from Macy's
Billy Jealousy
Intro + Travel Kit - Only at ULTA
$20
from Ulta
For Travelers
Selfie Stick Case
$20
from amazon.com
For Travelers
Pack-N-Wipe Compact Towels
$8
from amazon.com
For Travelers
Travelambo Bifold Multi-Card Wallet
$13
from amazon.com
For Travelers
Jerrybox Travel Pillow
$14
from amazon.com
For Travelers
Flight Compression Socks
$10
from amazon.com
For Travelers
Travelon Universal Power Adapter
$20
from amazon.com
For Travelers
YIER Travel Electronics Accessories Organizer
$10
from amazon.com
For Travelers
The New York Times 36 Hours Travel Guidebook
$30
from amazon.com
For Travelers
Waterproof Phone Pouch
$6
from amazon.com
For Travelers
Travel-Size Containers
$7
from amazon.com
For Travelers
Konnor Memory Foam Travel Neck Pillow
$15
from amazon.com
Origins
GinZing Energy-Boosting Treatment Lotion Mist
$22.50
from Dillard's
Primula
4-Cup Classic Coffee Press
$20.49
from Target
Anthropologie
Monogram Mug
$4.95
from Anthropologie
Target Face Moisturizers
Pretty Animalz by Look Beauty Moisturizing Sheet Mask - Tiger - 1ct
$3.99
from Target
Urban Outfitters
Keepsake Glass Display Box
$16
from Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Artist Print Tin Candle
$12 $10
from Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters Lip Gloss
Blossom Lip Gloss
$6
from Urban Outfitters
For Sisters
RightOn Lighted Makeup Mirror
$20
from amazon.com
For Sisters
MYS Collection Glitter Stud Earrings
$10
from amazon.com
Urban Outfitters
World's Smallest Walkie Talkie Set
$15
from Urban Outfitters
Swissco
Fine Tooth Folding Comb
$8
from Urban Outfitters
UncommonGoods Kitchen
Razor Pit Sharpener
$25
from UncommonGoods
For Men in Their 20s
Tabletop Foosball Game
$16
from amazon.com
Crate & Barrel
Moscow Mule Mugs
$19.95
from Crate & Barrel
For Men in Their 20s
TAS Accessories
$19
from amazon.com
Herschel Supply Co Charlie Card Holder
$20
from bloomingdales.com
Urban Outfitters
Rick And Morty Volume 1 By Zac Gorman
$19.99
from Urban Outfitters
For Men in Their 20s
Mini USB Fridge Cooler
$21
from amazon.com
For Men in Their 20s
Iblue Canvas Dopp Kit
$14
from amazon.com
For Men in Their 20s
Casio Calculator Watch
$17
from amazon.com
For Men in Their 20s
Bamboo Magnetic Knife Holder
$20
from amazon.com
Kikkerland
Small Desk Organizer Pen Holder and Faux Planter in Concrete
$19.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Set of 5 Cord Tacos
$30
from cb2.com
Earth Therapeutics
Back Scratcher with Ergo Grip
$5.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
For Men in Their 20s
Red Cedar Incense
$15
from amazon.com
For Men in Their 20s
Gentlemen's Hardware Lip Balm
$11
from amazon.com
Urban Outfitters
Avocado Halves Sock
$8
from Urban Outfitters
UncommonGoods Home & Living
Hockey Puck Chillers
$14.95
from UncommonGoods
Urban Outfitters
Mountain Bike Icon Sock
$8
from Urban Outfitters
UncommonGoods Storage Containers
Phone Storage Workout Bottle
$14.99
from UncommonGoods
UncommonGoods Cups & Mugs
The Mug with a Hoop
$24
from UncommonGoods
For Men in Their 20s
Player It Safe Multitool
$15
from modcloth.com
UncommonGoods Home & Living
Tube-Wringer
$24.95
from UncommonGoods
UncommonGoods Drinkware
DIY Tamale Kit
$22
from UncommonGoods
Kiehl's
Ultimate Man Body Scrub Soap
$15
from Nordstrom
UncommonGoods Cups & Mugs
Great Moustaches Mug
$13
from UncommonGoods
For Men in Their 20s
Volar Drinking Tower Game
$20
from amazon.com
UncommonGoods Women's Fashion
Pick Punch
$25
from UncommonGoods
The Companion Group
Grilled Cheese Maker
$24.99
from UncommonGoods
Urban Outfitters
6-Oz Graphic Flask
$18
from Urban Outfitters
Target Furniture
Cards Against Humanity Game
$25
from Target
For Women in Their 20s
Coshine Makeup Brush Set With Crystal Pouch
$15
from amazon.com
For Women in Their 20s
Kikkerland Chemistry 101 Flask Book
$16
from amazon.com
For Women in Their 20s
Iitee Apple Watch Band
$14
from amazon.com
For Women in Their 20s
Stone Cask The Original Shot Flask
$18
from amazon.com
For Women in Their 20s
Snowflake Rose Gold Aroma Essential Oil Diffuser Necklace
$15
from amazon.com
Leather Journal
$11
from etsy.com
Glasses Pendant
$13
from etsy.com
UncommonGoods Kitchen Tools
Microwave Popcorn Popper
$14.99
from UncommonGoods
Urban Outfitters Artwork
AngelStar Forever Be Bold, Brave & Brilliant Art Print
$19
from Urban Outfitters
Anthropologie Home & Living
Amelia Herbertson Monogrammed Meadow Trinket Dish
$12 $7.95
from Anthropologie
Anthropologie Beauty Products
Fictions Mini Eau De Parfum
$18 $14.40
from Anthropologie
Anthropologie Necklaces
Meri Meri Playdate Necklace
$12
from Anthropologie
For Your Best Friend
Zip Zip Keychain Bag
$20
from bando.com
For Your Best Friend
Haola Printed T-Shirt
$9
from amazon.com
For Your Best Friend
Elbluvf Heart Beat Love Cardiogram Necklace
$10
from amazon.com
Urban Outfitters
Mini Geo Terrarium
$18
from Urban Outfitters
For Your Best Friend
JFeng Bangle Bracelet Flask
$20
from amazon.com
For Your Best Friend
Surpriseyou Sparkle iPhone Case
$7
from amazon.com
For Your Best Friend
NLCAC Beaded Tassel Earrings
$10
from amazon.com
Confetti Beanie
$18
from bando.com
Pizza Keychain
$10
from theankit.com
For Your Boyfriend
Cell Phone UV Sterilizer
$25
from amazon.com
For Your Boyfriend
Tile Mate Anything Finder
$25
from amazon.com
For Your Boyfriend
Frederick Engraving Good Day, Bad Day Glass
$17
from amazon.com
For Your Boyfriend
Foot Cardigan Sock Subscription
$9
from footcardigan.com
Izola
Don't Drink and Ride Flask
$24
from UncommonGoods
UncommonGoods Cups & Mugs
Great Moustaches Mug
$13
from UncommonGoods
UncommonGoods Ties
The Necktie Travel Roll
$24
from UncommonGoods
For Your Boyfriend
Astronaut USB light
$8
from amazon.com
For Your Boyfriend
Back to the Future Flux Capacitor Wall Charger
$15
from amazon.com
Stash Wedge
$15
from toddygear.com
For the Hostess
Ugly Christmas Sweater Wine Bottle Sleeve
$12
from surlatable.com
For the Hostess
Ehome Mason Jar and Stainless Steel Cocktail Shaker Set
$20
from amazon.com
west elm
Moscow Mule Mug
$24 $19
from west elm
Crate & Barrel
French Kitchen Marble Cheese Board with Slicer
$19.95
from Crate & Barrel
Hot Cocoa Candle
$8
from etsy.com
Maxwell & Williams
Sprinkle 2-Tiered Server
$35 $19.99
from Macy's
For Kids
VTech Musical Rhymes Book
$15
from amazon.com
For Kids
WowWee Fingerlings Interactive Baby Monkey
$12
from amazon.com
For Kids
Disney Moana's Magical Seashell Necklace
$10
from amazon.com
For Kids
VTech Drop and Go Dump Truck
$14
from amazon.com
For Kids
Crayola Color Bath Dropz
$6
from amazon.com
For Kids
VTech Busy Learners Activity Cube
$16
from amazon.com
For Kids
RioRand Comics Cartoon Dress-Up Costumes
$20
from amazon.com
UncommonGoods Clothes and Shoes
Taco Booties
$25
from UncommonGoods
UncommonGoods Kids' Clothes
Construction Plate & Utensils
$14.95
from UncommonGoods
For Kids
Wooden Wind-Up Trucks
$25
from magiccabin.com
UncommonGoods Kids' Clothes
Eco-Dough
$20
from UncommonGoods
UncommonGoods Kids' Clothes
Unicorn Horns
$20
from UncommonGoods
For Kids
LEGO DC Super Hero Minifigure LED Key Light
$13
from toysrus.com
UncommonGoods Games & Puzzles
Mobi Math Game
$20
from UncommonGoods
Creatibles DIY Eraser Kit
$12
from intlarrivals.com
UncommonGoods Kids' Clothes
STEM Puzzle Set
$20
from UncommonGoods
For Fit Friends
Neoprene Dumbbells
$25
from amazon.com
For Fit Friends
Dynapro Exercise Ball
$18
from amazon.com
For Fit Friends
Champion Women's Jersey Pocket Pant
$11
from amazon.com
For Fit Friends
V-Resourcing Pedal Resistance Band
$13
from amazon.com
For Fit Friends
Gym Bag With Wet Pocket
$23
from amazon.com
For Fit Friends
Ododos High-Waist Leggings
$19
from amazon.com
For Fit Friends
Pandain Rainbow Water Bottle
$15
from amazon.com
For Fit Friends
High-Density Round Foam Roller
$19
from amazon.com
For Fit Friends
HeartFor Racerback Sports Bra
$10
from amazon.com
Free People Belts
Running Belt by MyMe fit at Free People
$18
from Free People
Nike
Striped Low Quarter Socks 3-Pair Women's Crew Cut Socks Shoes
$20
from Zappos
For Fit Friends
Runner Mug
$10
from etsy.com
For Fit Friends
Tune Up Fitness Therapy Ball Plus Pair in Tote
$15
from tuneupfitness.com
"stronger than yesterday" cuff bracelet
$15
from etsy.com
For Fit Friends
Procizion Vegetable Spiral Slicer
$17
from amazon.com
For Fit Friends
FootSpa Pro Therapy Combo Pack
$15
from amazon.com
For Fit Friends
The Honest Co. 3-in-1 Facial Towelette
$8
from amazon.com
For Fit Friends
Iconiq Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Water Bottle
$14
from amazon.com
For Fit Friends
Everlast Pro Style Training Gloves
$20
from amazon.com
Nike
Gym Club Duffel Bags
$35
from Zappos
Living Proof
Perfect Hair Day(TM) Dry Shampoo
$12
from Nordstrom
Kayla Itsines Ankle Weights
$23
from kaylaitsines.com
Gaiam Thirsty Yoga Mat Towel
$20
from gaiam.com
Vega Sport Starter Bundle
$20
from myvega.com
The North Face Standard Issue Ear Gear
$20
from thenorthface.com
For Fit Friends
Old Navy Performance Steel Water Bottle
$17
from oldnavy.gap.com
Gaiam Barre Beginner Kit
$20
from gaiam.com
For Fit Friends
Lululemon High Speed Sock
$14
from shop.lululemon.com
For Fit Friends
Stott Pilates Mini Hand Weights
$24
from target.com
For Fit Friends
Fringe Fighter Headband
$18
from shop.lululemon.com
Gaiam On-The-Go Mat Bag
$15
from gaiam.com
For Fit Friends
C9 Neoprene Hand 5-Pound Weights
$8
from target.com
For Fit Friends
MERRITHEW Total Body Massage Stick, 18"
$20
from target.com
fitbook Fitness and Nutrition Journal
$23
from getfitbook.com
FlipBelt Running Belt
$23
from rei.com
UncommonGreen San Francisco Map Rocks Glass
$14
from theuncommongreen.com
Bed Bath & Beyond Cups & Mugs
Formations Dad Mug
$4.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
UncommonGoods Ties
The Necktie Travel Roll
$24
from UncommonGoods
Knock Knock
What I Love About Dad By Me Book
$10
from UncommonGoods
Majestic
Men's Tampa Bay Rays Team Dad T-Shirt
$25 $19
from Macy's
Jimmy Lion Eskimos Sock
$12
from jimmylion.com
Target Bar
Buxton Best Dad Ever Leather Flask
$9.99
from Target
Zwilling
Multi Use Tool
$20
from Nordstrom
For Your Dad
Necktie Storage Case
$11
from amazon.com
Anthropologie
Jovana Frame
$24
from Anthropologie
For Your Mom
Fleur Rouge 18K Rose Gold-Plated Cluster Round-Cut Stud Earrings
$18
from amazon.com
For Your Mom
It's All Good
$19
from amazon.com
For Your Mom
Dimore Plaid Scarf
$9
from amazon.com
Anthropologie Cups & Mugs
Suite One Studio Mimira Mug
$9.95
from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Sante Red Wine Glass
$18
from Anthropologie
Anthropologie All Over Body Treatments Treatments
Capri Blue Volcano Hand Cream
$18
from Anthropologie
For Teens
AGreatLife Money Maze Puzzle Box
$9
from amazon.com
For Teens
Wekity Mini Flying Drone Ball
$18
from amazon.com
For Teens
The Faceshop Disney Collaboration Ink Gel Stick
$16
from amazon.com
For Teens
MignonandMignon Rose Gold Initial Heart Necklace
$20
from amazon.com
For Teens
Laghcat Mermaid Tail Blanket
$17
from amazon.com
For Teens
Disney Mickey Mouse Silhouette Post Stud Earrings
$14
from amazon.com
For Teens
Evergreen Tree DIY Portable Smartphone Mobile Phone Projector
$25
from amazon.com
For Teens
FreLo Pink Plush Pom-Pom Fuzzy Slippers
$20
from amazon.com
For Teens
Idea Up Reversible Sequins Mermaid Pillowcase
$12
from amazon.com
For Teens
Daisy Fuentes Digital Wrist Watch
$20
from amazon.com
For Teens
Luluburd Pop-Out Phone Grip and Stand
$1
from amazon.com
Urban Outfitters
Metal Photo Clips String Set
$14
from Urban Outfitters
Styles' Style Mug
$15
from society6.com
Have Me in Stitches Embroidery Kit in Fox
$22
from modcloth.com
For Teens
Letters to My Future Self
$15
from modcloth.com
For Teens
The Mindfulness Coloring Book: Anti-Stress Art Therapy For Busy People
$4
from amazon.com
For Teens
Forever Link Glitter Sneakers
$20
from amazon.com
iPhone Case and Notepad
$25
from charlesandmarie.com
For Teens
97 Things to Do Before You Finish High School Book
$11
from amazon.com
UncommonGoods Home & Living
iPhone Charger Sticker Faces Set
$12.95
from UncommonGoods
Flash Tattoos
$25
from flashtat.com
Chronicle Books
Ticket Stub Diary
$12
from UncommonGoods
UncommonGoods Earrings
Cat & Dog Mismatched Earrings
$20
from UncommonGoods
For Teens
Star Wars Rechargeable Mini Speaker
$25
from ekids.com
Bluetooth Speaker Keychain
$17
from pbteen.com
Tech Pouch & Ear Bud Holder Set
$25
from pbteen.com
UncommonGoods Women's Fashion
Pick Punch
$25
from UncommonGoods
For Harry Potter Fans
Golden Snitch Necklace
$13
from amazon.com
For Harry Potter Fans
Minetom Harry Potter Glasses Hoodie
$12
from amazon.com
For Harry Potter Fans
Hypnotic Hats Harry & Hedwig Adult Socks
$10
from amazon.com
For Harry Potter Fans
New York Puzzle Company Harry Potter Battle With the Dragon Jigsaw Puzzle
$20
from amazon.com
For Harry Potter Fans
Superluxe Hogwarts Castle Shirt
$19
from amazon.com
For Harry Potter Fans
Harry Potter Black Cauldron Ceramic Soup Mug With Spoon
$20
from amazon.com
For Harry Potter Fans
BioWorld Harry Potter I Solemnly Swear Compact Umbrella
$20
from amazon.com
For Harry Potter Fans
Decorbox Cotton Linen Throw Pillow Cover
$10
from amazon.com
For Harry Potter Fans
Outlook Designs Glasses and Lightning Bolt Crewneck Sweater
$15
from amazon.com
For Harry Potter Fans
EconoLed Harry Potter Vintage Diary Planner
$13
from amazon.com
For Harry Potter Fans
Northwest Harry Potter Tapestry Throw Blanket
$18
from amazon.com
For Harry Potter Fans
Silver Buffalo Hogwarts Tumbler Set
$20
from amazon.com
For Harry Potter Fans
Dignovel Studios Dumbledore Poster
$19
from amazon.com
For Harry Potter Fans
Harry Potter Gold Snitch Pewter Key Ring
$8
from amazon.com
White Elephant Gifts
Nose-Shaped Shampoo Dispenser
$14
from amazon.com
White Elephant Gifts
Wild Barrel Supply Co. Enamel Camp "Coffee" Mug
$15
from amazon.com
White Elephant Gifts
Drunk Stoned or Stupid [A Party Game]
$16
from amazon.com
Urban Outfitters
Sarah B. Martinez Feathers Sham Set
$49
from Urban Outfitters
White Elephant Gifts
Accoutrements Mr. Bacon's Bacon Flavored Toothpaste
$9
from amazon.com
White Elephant Gifts
MAAD "Fries on the Fly" Multi-Purpose Universal Car French Fry Holder
$12
from amazon.com
White Elephant Gifts
Potty Putter Toilet Time Golf Game
$14
from amazon.com
White Elephant Gifts
Unicorn House Slippers
$14
from amazon.com
White Elephant Gifts
BigMouth Inc Ultimate Wine Bottle Glass
$18
from amazon.com
White Elephant Gifts
Dad Bag
$20
from amazon.com
White Elephant Gifts
Pizza Pillow
$16
from amazon.com
White Elephant Gifts
Comfort Cotton Wine Socks
$15
from amazon.com
White Elephant Gifts
Unicorn Head Squirrel Feeder by Archie McPhee
$15
from amazon.com
White Elephant Gifts
BigMouth Inc Toilet Mug
$13
from amazon.com
White Elephant Gifts
Fairly Odd Novelties Shot Glass Roulette
$14
from amazon.com
White Elephant Gifts
Nostalgia Retro Series Pop-Up Hot Dog Toaster
$15
from amazon.com
White Elephant Gifts
Funny Guy Mugs Might Be Vodka Tumbler
$15
from amazon.com
White Elephant Gifts
Ring For a Beer Bell
$10
from amazon.com
White Elephant Gifts
Espresso Patronum Harry Potter Mug
$14
from amazon.com
White Elephant Gifts
Upside-Down Wine Glass
$14
from amazon.com
For Beauty Junkies
DeWeisn Double-Side Folding Lighted Travel Mirror
$15
from amazon.com
For Beauty Junkies
Labiotte Wine Lip Tint
$10
from amazon.com
For Beauty Junkies
Rose Gold Unicorn Makeup Brushes Set
$18
from amazon.com
For Beauty Junkies
Maybelline New York The Nudes Eye Shadow Palette
$8
from amazon.com
For Beauty Junkies
BS-MALL Makeup Brush Set
$11
from amazon.com
For Beauty Junkies
Wet Brush Pro Detangle Brush
$12
from amazon.com
For Beauty Junkies
Ammiy 10-Piece Oval Makeup Brush Set
$11
from amazon.com
For Beauty Junkies
Alice in Wonderland Tea Party Disney Lip Balm Duo
$9
from amazon.com
For Beauty Junkies
Living Proof Peace. Love. Perfect Hair. Holiday Set
$25
from sephora.com
For Beauty Junkies
Benefit Get the Pretty Started Palette
$20
from sephora.com
For Beauty Junkies
Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Liquified Lip Set
$22
from sephora.com
Becca
Glow on the Go Highlighter Set
$20 $20
from Sephora
For Beauty Junkies
ColourPop Amber Crystals Set
$20
from sephora.com
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Mini Liquid Lipstick Set
$42 $25
from Sephora
Jane Iredale
Sugar & Butter Lip Exfoliator & Plumper - No Color
$25
from Nordstrom
Essie
4-pc. Rebecca Minkoff Nail Polish Set
$12.99
from Kohl's
Target Clothes and Shoes
Kristin Ess Working Texture Spray + Beach Wave Spray Set - 1.7oz/1.6oz
$14
from Target
For Beauty Junkies
Too Cool For School My Skin-Licious Secret Pantry
$24
from sephora.com
For Beauty Junkies
Drunk Elephant Hit It Off Duo
$20
from sephora.com
Jack Black
The Balm Squad
$25
from Ulta
Stila
Sheer Delight Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick Set - Only at ULTA
$20
from Ulta
For Beauty Junkies
Jurlique Face Rescue Mini Treats
$24
from jurlique.com
bareMinerals
Starstruck Glamour 3 Pc Collection For Eyes, Face and Lips Plus Makeup Bag
$20
from Ulta
Bliss
Buttered Up
$20 $12
from Ulta
Anthropologie Hand Treatments
Subrosa Hand Cream
$14 $8.95
from Anthropologie
For Beauty Junkies
Emma Lomax Makeup Bag
$25
from emmalomax-usa.com
For Beauty Junkies
Odeme Bamboo Toothbrush Set
$18
from ofakind.com
Soap & Glory
Box Of Delights
$25
from Walgreens
For Beauty Junkies
Eco Tools Glow for It Brush Set
$20
