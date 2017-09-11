You're bound to spot creative costumes at Disneyland — whether it's people Disneybounding year-round, dressing up for Dapper Day, or getting in the Halloween spirit — but some of the most impressive costumes are inspired by the park itself. Disney superfans dressed as everything from the rides themselves (that Matterhorn costume is amazing!) to characters from rides like the ghosts in the Haunted Mansion. Also, the Dapper Dannielles should definitely be a real thing. Check out some of our favorite Disneyland-inspired costumes now!