See All the Cool Ways Disney California Adventure Is Getting in the Halloween Spirit

Disneyland is now twice as spooktacular! Disney California Adventure Park is getting the Halloween treatment for the first time this year, and it did NOT hold back. Cars Land, especially, is truly a spine-chilling sight to behold. In a fun, not-so-scary way, of course. From Mater's Graveyard JamBOOree to zombie cars, see every festive Disney detail ahead, and stay tuned for even more ways the parks are getting in the Halloween spirit.