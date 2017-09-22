14 Things You Didn't Know About Disneyland's Exclusive Club 33

Exclusive access, one-of-a-kind artwork and decor, unique collectibles, quality cuisine, and, oh yes — alcohol. If you've got about $40,000 to spare (or a really awesome friend), then you can experience Disneyland's mysterious Club 33, located in the heart of the park's New Orleans square. There's a lot of mystery surrounding the club; membership is nearly impossible to score, and after the 2014 renovations to the club, Disney has prohibited video. Cell phone usage is not allowed while dining, but members have managed to sneak some pretty awesome pictures of the place on to Instagram. We've gathered up some facts about Club 33 that will make Disney superfans even more excited and eager to see the special spot in Disneyland.