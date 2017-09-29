 Skip Nav
12 of the Best Disneyland Tips, According to Experts
12 of the Best Disneyland Tips, According to Experts

Think you know Disneyland inside and out? Well, this guy wrote the book on it, literally. Chris Strodder compiled facts upon facts for his "unofficial, unauthorized, and unprecedented" book The Disneyland Book of Lists — complete with nearly 250 lists dedicated to the park. The encyclopedic read explores all things Disney — from 15 urban legends about Disneyland to 18 secrets in the Haunted Mansion. He even asked a group of Disney aficionados what their one great tip for Disneyland guests would be. To find out how to truly experience the park like a pro, check out these Disneyland tips excerpted from the book now!

Explore the attractions you've never experienced.
Pair a churro with a turkey leg.
Ask cast members about Hidden Mickeys.
Be at the turnstiles when the park opens.
Slow down.
Enjoy the park itself, not just the rides.
Take in the ambience and people-watch.
Don't take pictures.
Visit on rainy days.
Be there before it opens.
Enjoy the less-crowded, smaller attractions.
Enjoy the details.
