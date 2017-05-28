Harry Potter Fans: This Is the Only Fidget Spinner You Need in Your Life

Since childhood, we've spent a large portion of our lives trying to find ways around the whole "being born a Muggle" thing. We've waited in vain for our Hogwarts letter, we've joined college Quidditch teams, and we've sipped Butterbeer in Harry Potter World's Three Broomsticks, imagining it was the real thing. And now, we can hold in our hands the closest object we'll ever get to a real Golden Snitch.

The fidget spinner fad has found its way into the Wizarding world, and it is, simply put, all that and a bag of broomsticks. UltraSpinners mastered a spinner with a modular design that mimics the effect of a Golden Snitch with flapping wings. The fidget spinner doesn't come all that cheap — it's listed at $150, which, incidentally is how many points a Quidditch player gets for snagging the Golden Snitch. Coincidence? We think not. Watch the spinner in action and start saving up for your very own.