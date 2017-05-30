 Skip Nav
Refresh Your Commode With DIY Toilet Fizzies
Homemade Toilet Bomb Fizzies

Refresh Your Commode With DIY Toilet Fizzies

Freshen things fast with toilet fizzies that clean and eliminate smells. And (ahem) this solution is much better than lighting a match. Personalize with your favorite scents and your bathroom will be the best-smelling spot in your home. Stash in a cute container on your commode and simply drop in a small fizzy when needed.

What You'll Need:

  • 1 cup baking soda
  • 1/4 cup citric acid
  • 1/2 teaspoon vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon hydrogen peroxide
  • 15 to 20 drops essential oil
  • Sheet pan
  • Parchment paper
  • Measuring spoons
  • Spray bottle (optional)

Directions:

  1. Add the baking soda to a mixing bowl and use a fork to break up any clumps. Baking soda naturally cleans and eliminates icky odors, making it the perfect base for the fizzies. Add the citric acid, or powdered produce preservative, which you can find near the canning supplies at your local grocery store, and give things a stir. The citric acid adds the oomph to these cleaners.

  1. In a small glass, mix together the vinegar and hydrogen peroxide, which work together to help clean your commode. Now drop by drop, add the vinegar and hydrogen peroxide to the baking soda. If you add the liquid all at once, you'll have a huge mess due to the reaction between the baking soda and citric acid!

  1. Now add the essential oil and gently mix. Any fragrance works wonderfully, but something fresh like wintergreen, lemongrass, or lavender leaves a wonderful lingering scent.
  2. Use a one-half teaspoon to scoop and mold the mixture into small half rounds and then tap onto a parchment-covered sheet pan. You can spritz the rounds with equal parts vinegar and water to create a crust, which helps hold them together. Let dry for at least four hours or overnight.

  1. Place the dried fizzies in a sealable glass jar and keep next to your commode, making sure to stick on a label so they aren't mistaken for breath mints! The next time things get smelly, after flushing, drop in a tablet and you'll love how things freshen up in no time.

Makes around 30 small fizzies.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sarah Lipoff
Destiny15294863 Destiny15294863 3 years
My mixture didn't get anywhere near as wet as some said theirs did. I was thinking maybe (regarding the comments about no fizz) that people may have used Fruit Fresh rather than straight citric acid (as the picture shows). There is cirtic acid in fruit fresh, but also other ingredients. I hunted like crazy until I could find the citric acid, which was with the canning supplies. The bottles look the same, except the picture on the citric acid is a jar of tomatoes. (And obviously it says "Citric Acid")
Sarah-Lipoff Sarah-Lipoff 3 years
If you're finding the fizzies aren't super fizzy, try adding an extra tablespoon of citric acid, which might also help if the mixture is sticky or too wet. Adding the liquid very slowly allows you to stop when the mixture resembles wet sand. And using a silicone mold would definitely eliminate the time consuming scooping and forming step!
Allison15285075 Allison15285075 3 years
Just made these this afternoon. I followed ALL instructions carefully. I even used a dropper to drop the liquids in a drop or two at a time. However, when it came time to mold and dump out they kept fizzing. The "dough" was super sticky and ever increasing the whole time. After they were dropped on the parchment paper, they kept increasing. They basically ended up as overproofed puffy things sitting on parchment paper on my counter. Ideas?
Jamie15262758 Jamie15262758 3 years
I did use a dropper and added the liquid one drop at a time, but maybe I will try again. Still going to consider using some kind of mold, that was honestly the most time consuming part.
lynnecastaldo lynnecastaldo 3 years
In the instructions, she really means it when she says add one drop at a time; that is the key thing I found. I used a dropper and that worked very well. The first time I made these, I used drops that were way too big and they never fizzed. I persisted, and made them again, and this time, I added one drop at a time, and it took a while longer, because of all the stirring, but well worth it. I ended up with what I might call wet sand and it was easy to work with once all the liquid was incorporated oh so gently. Thanks for a great DIY! I'll be making these all the time now.
Jennifer15263243 Jennifer15263243 3 years
I made these today. They were very easy to make. If you use the half teaspoon to mold the fizzies you will get a lot more than 30. My only complaint is that they didn't fizz at all when I dropped them in my toilet. I was so disappointed. Not sure what I did wrong :/
Jamie15262758 Jamie15262758 3 years
So I tried this yesterday. It made way more than 30 fizzies using the half teaspoon measure which is fine, but if I make them again, I will try to find a silicone mold or something, it was kind of a pain and many broke up as I was tapping them out onto the parchment. I tried a couple this morning, and they don't really fiz. I don't know if it's my water or maybe the hydrogen peroxide I used wasn't fresh enough or what. Any ideas? I really like the idea of these, but not much point if they don't fizz.
Sarah-Lipoff Sarah-Lipoff 3 years
I used white vinegar to make these little fizzies and a one-half teaspoon to create the half rounds, not a one-quarter teaspoon. Sorry for the misprint!
Rosemarie14600449 Rosemarie14600449 3 years
Nice. You can also drop in a denture-cleaning fizz tablet.
Sean15147802 Sean15147802 3 years
did you use white vinegar
Sean15147802 Sean15147802 3 years
did you use white vinegar?
Caitlin15056566 Caitlin15056566 3 years
If you look in the picture, the spoon that was used (that is dirtied up) is clearly a half tsp, not the quarter tsp. Looks like a bit of a typo. That said, I can't wait to try these. My toilet loves to hold onto smells for some reason :/
Lisa14990305 Lisa14990305 3 years
Are you sure you used a 1/4 teaspoon to make your fizzies? I used the same amounts of product and a 1/4 teaspoon, but mine look much smaller, and made closer to 100 than 30.
