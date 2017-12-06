 Skip Nav
The Most Popular Places in Australia, According to Instagram

Instagram's most geotagged locations serve as a fairly good barometer of where the places to be actually are, judging by how social media affects tourism in the age of "If you didn't post it, did it really happen?"

Instagram has just released its 2017 year in review data, revealing Hugh Jackman is the most followed Aussie, but Chris Hemsworth gets the most "likes," and the most geotagged locations in Australia. Some places, like Bondi and the Sydney Opera House, are not so surprising — they're favorites among tourists and locals. But places like the MONA in Tasmania, and WA's Rottness Island, which were the most popular locations in their state, are more interesting.

If you're planning on booking a trip to the Land Down Under, let these top 10 places fuel your itinerary.

Best Of 2017Travel InspirationInstagramAustraliaTravel
