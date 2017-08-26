 Skip Nav
103 Things You Should Always Throw Away
An Artist Illustrates the Joys of Living Alone, and It's Perfect
Removing These 31 Things From Your Life Will Make You Happier and More Successful 
This Irish Brand's New Harry Potter Collection Is So Damn Magical and Affordable, I'm Crying

You may want to hop off your broom and sit down for this one. Irish retailer Primark has launched a new Harry Potter collection that will have you saying "take all my galleons!" But seriously, I actually teared up a little looking at these products. Cozy house throw blankets, glittery totes, slippers, mugs, PJ sets, an invisibility cloak robe, a Polyjuice Potion mason jar . . . I need a moment.

Unfortunately, Primark does not currently offer online shopping, so you'll have to either apparate to a location near you or bribe a friend who lives near one to ship you the entire collection. Accio ALL THE THINGS!

Socks ($4 For 3-Pack)
Hogwarts Hoodie ($13), Matching Leggings ($13), Slogan Jumper ($13), Gryffindor Top ($9), and Matching Leggings ($10)
Harry Potter Slip On ($10)
Harry Potter Mason Jar ($5)
Navy White Harry Potter PJ Set ($13)
Harry Potter Hufflepuff Makeup Bag ($5)
Harry Potter Ravenclaw Cushion ($5)
Harry Potter Stripe Backpack ($15)
Harry Potter Makeup Bag ($5)
House Hoodies ($15 Each)
Quidditch Mugs (No Price Listed)
Changeable Pendant Choker ($4)
Harry Potter Socks ($4 For 3-Pack)
PJ Sets ($8 Each)
Harry Potter Socks ($4 For 4-Pack)
Harry Potter Slytherin Makeup Bag ($5)
Harry Potter Coasters ($5 For 4-Pack)
White Harry Potter Slogan T-Shirt ($6)
Grey White Harry Potter Slippers ($6)
Quidditch Sports Top ($8), Quidditch Leggings ($8), Quidditch Jumper ($15), Marauder's Map Leggings ($8)
Joggers ($13), Holdall ($15), High-Top Shoes ($13)
Harry Potter Gryffindor Cushion ($5)
Robe ($21), Slippers ($6)
Black Harry Potter Ceramic Mug ($4)
Nightshirt ($13)
Harry Potter Satchel Bag ($15)
Harry Potter Slytherin Canvas Bag ($4)
Harry Potter Door Hanger ($3)
Harry Potter Ravenclaw Makeup Bag ($5)
Harry Potter Gryffindor Canvas Bag ($4)
Harry Potter Supersoft Throw ($8)
