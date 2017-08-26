Primark Harry Potter Collection
This Irish Brand's New Harry Potter Collection Is So Damn Magical and Affordable, I'm Crying
You may want to hop off your broom and sit down for this one. Irish retailer Primark has launched a new Harry Potter collection that will have you saying "take all my galleons!" But seriously, I actually teared up a little looking at these products. Cozy house throw blankets, glittery totes, slippers, mugs, PJ sets, an invisibility cloak robe, a Polyjuice Potion mason jar . . . I need a moment.
Unfortunately, Primark does not currently offer online shopping, so you'll have to either apparate to a location near you or bribe a friend who lives near one to ship you the entire collection. Accio ALL THE THINGS!
