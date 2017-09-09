This Secret Waterfall in Bali Is So Beautiful, It Will Take Your Breath Away

Are you brave enough to take the leap down a rushing waterfall? If you are (or if you simply want to see a breathtaking sight), then add the Kroya waterfall in Bali to your bucket list. The secret destination is near the Aling-Aling falls, close to Sambangan village. After a short trek, travelers can jump into the water and enjoy the lagoon at the bottom of the falls. Look ahead to see beautiful photos of the special spot.



