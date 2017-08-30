 Skip Nav
Travel
30 Breathtaking North American Natural Wonders You Have to See Before You Die
Travel
I Got to an Airbnb, and It Was a Nightmare — Here's What Happened Next
Travel
12 Good Travel Habits You Should Develop ASAP
Sneakers
I Never Feel More Badass Than When I Walk the Streets of New York
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
These Sexy '90s Movie Scenes Will Make You Sweat

The golden era of the '90s was packed with more than just iconic looks and boy bands. It was also a time of fantastic films, and some pretty sexy ones at that. Some you'll recognize immediately (remember that steamy car scene in Titanic?), while others might require a little jogging of the memory. But don't worry, we've included hot GIFs to help you out. See 10 of the sexiest movie scenes from the '90s ahead.

Related
The 29 Steamiest Movie Sex Scenes of All Time

Romeo + Juliet
Cruel Intentions
Fight Club
Wild Things
Basic Instinct
Pulp Fiction
American Beauty
Pretty Woman
Out of Sight
Titanic
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
NSFWGifsSexMovies
Join The Conversation
Pregnancy
by Kate Schweitzer
Collarbone Tattoo Ideas
Tattoos
by Hilary White
How to Have Period Sex
Women's Health
by Gina Florio
Vagina Facts
Women
18 Vagina Facts You Really, Really Need to Know
by Gigi Engle
Sex Positions to Avoid When You're Pregnant
Pregnancy
by Murphy Moroney
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds