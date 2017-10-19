22 Things You Should Be Able to Do by the Time You're 30

I've turned 30 this year, alongside a lot of people around me, and like all big milestones, breaching the boundaries of your forgiving 20s and entering your decidedly adult 30s makes you reflect. I say reflect, but I mean panic and internally scream, "What have I done with my life?!"

Granted, not everyone feels like this (or at least they wouldn't admit it to me), but as we are part of the generation that was asked as kids, "What do you want to be when you grow up?" and which then took the longest time any generation ever has to actually grow up, the pitfalls are large. Five-year-old me would have said that by 30, I would own a big house on the beach and a penthouse apartment in the city, have two kids, a husband, an amazing wardrobe, and a ground-breaking career — the kind of life magazines would interview me about to find out what I was like as a kid because they'd want to share how people should groom their kids to be as successful as me. I'm not joking; I distinctly remember practicing my interview answers.

As it is, I'm 30 and have just one of the things my child-self anticipated. Maybe half of two others, if I'm being generous to myself. The 5-year-old me set 30-year-old me up to fail. I might not have the fame, fortune, and material things of childhood musings, or even many of the things on zeitgeisty bucket lists of before-30 musts, but I can do sh*t.

Surely, if we're going to start measuring our success, it should be in our capabilities as 30-year-olds rather than what we've ticked off, right? So here's a new before-30 list. One of everything you should be able to do, and be proud of being able to do, when you hit the big 3-0.