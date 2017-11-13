Unclog Your Commode With Eco-Friendly Toilet Bombs

 Skip Nav
When your commode isn't flushing the way it should, or (oh, horrid day) it's clogged, reach for these toilet bombs that are made from eco-friendly ingredients. With a little patience, things should be running smoothly in no time. Using the degreasing wonders of dish soap, the helpful disks also help clean your toilet while busting through tough clogs.

What You'll Need

  • 2 cups baking soda
  • 1/4 cup Epsom salts
  • 8 to 9 tablespoons liquid dish detergent
  • Muffin tin
  • Muffin liners

Directions

  1. These helpful disks are so easy to make and come together in minutes. The patience-requiring part is waiting for them to dry overnight! Mix together the baking soda and Epsom salts in a mixing bowl, stirring to break up any clumps. Baking soda naturally attacks buildup, while Epsom salts dissolve and help break up clogs.
  2. Now slowly add the dish soap one tablespoon at a time. Stir while adding, until the mixture resembles wet sand.
  3. Fill your muffin tin with liners. You can use paper or silicone, but silicone liners make it really easy to pop the finished bombs out. Press the mixture into the muffin tin, packing tightly. Let it dry overnight.

  1. Carefully release the bombs from the molds, and store them in a sealable container. The next time your toilet is clogged, place a bomb in your commode, and cover with 4 cups hot water. Let sit for a couple of hours or overnight, and try flushing. Things should be moving smoothly!

Still having trouble? Here are a few helpful tips for dealing with a clogged toilet. And if you're looking for more eco-friendly cleaning products, take a look at our top DIY picks!

