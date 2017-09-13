Why the Haunted Mansion Is the Best
13 Reasons the Haunted Mansion Is the BEST Disneyland Ride
There are so many things to love about Disneyland that it's hard to pick a favorite attraction. I said hard, not impossible. Because for me, hands down, it's the Haunted Mansion. It's the perfect combination of creepy and cute, and the Haunted Mansion during the holidays is like no other Disneyland ride. Here's why it's the best attraction in the park.
