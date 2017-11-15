 Skip Nav
The DIY Christmas Tree Is Just an Excuse to Drink More Wine

Just in case you needed a reason to drink more wine, this festive DIY is the perfect excuse to do just that. Wine bottle Christmas trees are a pretty alternative that also make great conversation pieces in the home.

Depending on how much effort you want to put into making one, there are several ways to go about it. You can either buy small to large bottle drying racks, hang them from actual tree branches, or create shelving to stack the bottles upright. Regardless of which route you take, the result will be amazing.

Check out some inspiration ahead!

