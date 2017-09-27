Our Favorite Geeky Characters Got a Curvy Makeover, and They're Pretty Darn Epic

Ever wonder what your favorite cartoon characters would look like if their animated bones were a bit more curvy? Well that's exactly what LA-based artist Gabriele Pennacchioli tries to depict with his supercool and empowering illustrations. A former comic book artist, Pennacchioli animates the female figure in its various forms like we've never seen before. We recently stumbled upon his Instagram and couldn't resist sharing his unique work with the rest of the world.

While scrolling through his feed, we noticed that curvier, full-bodied versions of some of our favorite Marvel and Disney characters were hidden among his other illustrations. Read on to catch a glimpse of his one-of-a-kind artwork.