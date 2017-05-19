 Skip Nav
10 Aluminum-Free Deodorants That Actually Keep You Stink Free

You can't talk about natural deodorants without a quick lesson in B.O. 101. First you need to know the difference between a deodorant and an antiperspirant. An antiperspirant has chemicals like aluminum to stop sweating altogether. The aluminum salts plug the sweat glands, preventing perspiration. On the other hand, a deodorant masks and neutralizes odor. But where does the stink come from in the first place? When the glands in your armpits emit sweat, the liquid interacts with the bacteria in the area to emit unsavory smells.

Natural deodorants use essential oils like tea tree and witch hazel to curb the bacteria. Some also have other less harmful minerals like zinc ricinoleate and sodium bicarbonate (baking soda) to keep the underarm area dry without stopping sweat altogether. In addition to getting rid of aluminum, most are also paraben free and safe for sensitive skin. If you're thinking about giving up antiperspirant, start with these 10 formulas that actually keep the stink at bay.

1 Dr. Hauschka Rose Deodorant
Dr. Hauschka Rose Deodorant

The first thing you'll notice about the Dr. Hauschka Rose Deodorant ($24) is that it tingles when you apply. It has ingredients like witch hazel and spearmint to refresh underarms without leaving any white flakes. In fact, it rolls on completely clear. Hello, LBD!

2 Crystal Body Deodorant
Crystal Body Deodorant

On the scale of hippie beauty products, Crystal Body Deodorant Stick ($7) is at the further end of the spectrum. The all-natural deodorant is actually a block of mineral salt that is free of fragrance. To use, dampen your underarms and rub on the skin. The literal crystal fights the funk by warding off bacteria.

3 Lavanila Healthy Deodorant
Lavanila Healthy Deodorant

If you want a natural deodorant that also feeds your girlie side (natural doesn't have to mean boring), turn to Lavanila Healthy Deodorant ($14). This beauty-editor favorite comes in scents like vanilla blackberry, vanilla grapefruit, and vanilla coconut. Plus there are also miniature versions for women who love to travel.

4 Korres Equisetum Deodorant
Korres Equisetum Deodorant

The Korres Equisetum Deodorant ($19) is free of alcohol and aluminum but still manages to leave underarms smelling fresh. The active ingredient equisetum naturally barricades against B.O. and sweat. And corn-derived starches help to mattify the area, so you still get that powder-fresh feeling you've come accustomed to with antiperspirant.

5 Weleda Sage Deodorant
Weleda Sage Deodorant

The thing we love about traditional antiperspirant is that you can use it anywhere to curb sweat. The spray form of the Weleda Sage Deodorant ($14) makes it easy to apply to sweaty armpits, feet, and even inner thighs. The aromatic scent of sage and tea-tree oil is one that men will love, and the oils also have antibacterial properties.

6 Tom's of Maine Apricot Deodorant
Tom's of Maine Apricot Deodorant

Tom's of Maine Deodorant ($5) is one of the bestselling body products at Whole Foods for a reason . . . It works! Zinc ricinoleate helps to mask odor, while aloe helps to moisturize. Tom's natural deodorant comes in stick, roll on, and crystal form.

7 GeoDeo Natural Deodorant
GeoDeo Natural Deodorant

GeoDeo Natural Deodorant ($4) relies on a combination of volcanic minerals, algae, bamboo instead of aluminum. The formula is hypoallergenic, so it's ideal for women with sensitive skin, who break out with the application of typical odor-fighters. The ingredient list also includes aloe and vitamin E to moisturize the often-neglected skin under the arms.

8 Aesop Deodorant
Aesop Deodorant

Eucalyptus, tea tree, coriander, vetiver, lavender, and lemongrass are just a few of the essential oils that scent the Aesop Deodorant ($35). But the other benefit is that all these oils are also antimicrobal to halt the growth of pungent bacteria. The active ingredient list also includes zinc ricinoleate to eliminate odor.

9 Pacifica Underarm Deodorant Wipes
Pacifica Underarm Deodorant Wipes

Pacifica Underarm Deodorant Wipes ($8) are a game changer. The easy-to-pack wipes are perfect for the post-boot-camp freshen up. There's no need to carry a bulky stick or aerosol can in your gym bag. This formula has coconut milk to hydrate and witch hazel to blast stinky bacteria.

10 Soapwalla Deodorant Cream
Soapwalla Deodorant Cream

Soapwalla Deodorant Cream ($14) incorporates kaolin clay, cornstarch, and baking soda into the formula to help stanch sweat. The frosting-like formula also has shea butter, rose-hip oil, and jojoba to moisturize the underarm area. The Soapwalla company prides itself on creating a cruelty-free, chemical-free, and vegan deodorant.

