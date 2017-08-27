Amber Rose Looks Totally Different Wearing This Classic Hollywood Hairstyle

Amber Rose's platinum blond, shaved hair has been her beauty signature for years. At the MTV VMAs, however, she arrived on the red carpet wearing shoulder-length, brunette waves that made us do a double take. What a transformation! Such a drastic hair change calls for dramatic makeup, too. Along with her Old Hollywood-vibes hair, Amber sported a deep berry lip, glowing skin, and winged eyeliner.

This isn't the first time she's toyed with long hair. Just last week, she stepped out in LA rocking a waist-length black wig by Phillip Riian. In case you weren't aware before, this is proof Amber can pull off anything.

Get a closer look at her red carpet hairstyle ahead.