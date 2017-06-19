BareMinerals Is Launching an App That Will Custom Make a Foundation For You

 Skip Nav
BareMinerals Made-2-Fit Foundation App

As someone with a light-medium skin tone that can either be "cool" or "warm," shade matching can be a nightmare for me. Foundation, concealers, and powders are often too pink or too yellow, and I need to buy two colors for the sake of mixing them to get it right. Unless I have time to go to a makeup counter and have a pro tell me which hue is right, I often stick to what I know works.

So when I learned about BareMinerals's latest concept — an app where you can figure out your shade at home and then get a custom-blended foundation sent to you — I was personally excited. Seriously, how cool is that? I immediately downloaded the app (in partnership with MatchCo), called Made-2-Fit, and gave it go. The process was simple: I watched a video and then copied the instructions. Tap your camera phone a few times against a white piece of paper, and then tap it in the same way over four points on your skin (left and right forehead, left and right jawline). Easy.

The new Made-2-Fit Fresh Faced Foundation formula is said to be lightweight, oil-free, and infused with antioxidant, antiaging ingredients (like green tea and vitamin E). There's also white lily extract, which has skin-plumping properties. It's buildable coverage, but since I gravitate toward sheerer foundations, I'll likely warm it up in my fingertips and apply.

My custom shade is currently en route to me, and I'll report back when I get the bespoke formula! Until then, POPSUGAR is excited to exclusively reveal that this technology is now available for iPhone and on iOS in the app store. And while the foundation will cost you $49 for a 30ml bottle, the app is free!

