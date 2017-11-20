 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
14 Calming Beauty Gifts For That Friend Who's Always Stressed the F*ck Out
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
14 Calming Beauty Gifts For That Friend Who's Always Stressed the F*ck Out

Have a friend or family member who's constantly a ball of stress on the verge of exploding? Gift that stressed-out special someone with one of the calming beauty products ahead to help them cope with their hectic schedule and alleviate those uneasy feelings. From bath bombs to essential-oil-infused lotion, each item is sure to get them in a tranquil state of mind when they need it most. And, hey, we wouldn't blame you for stocking up on a few for your yourself while you're at it!

Related
50 Beauty Gifts That You Can Buy For $10 and Under
RONROBINSON.com Beauty Products
ALBA 1913 - Tension Relief Spray
$18
from RONROBINSON.com
Buy Now See more RONROBINSON.com Beauty Products
South Moon Under Beauty Products
Bajazen Lavender Eye Soother Namaste
$24
from South Moon Under
Buy Now See more South Moon Under Beauty Products
Saks Fifth Avenue Skin Care
Uma Pure Calm Wellness Oil/1 oz
$85
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Saks Fifth Avenue Skin Care
Aromatherapy Associates
Support Breathe Rollerball/0.34 oz.
$33
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Aromatherapy Associates Fragrances
Bed Bath & Beyond Bath Accessories
Panier Des Sens Lavender Soap and Lotion Set
$34.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more Bed Bath & Beyond Bath Accessories
REN
Moroccan Rose Otto Body Wash
$27
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more REN Bath & Shower Gel
Estee Lauder
Stress Relief Eye Mask/10 Pack
$42
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Estee Lauder Eye Care
Herban Essentials
Mini Lavender Essential Oil Towelettes
$8
from South Moon Under
Buy Now See more Herban Essentials Beauty Products
Laura Mercier
Ambre Vanille Honey Bath/12 oz.
$45
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Laura Mercier Body Cleansers
Clarins
Relax Body Treatment Oil/ 3.4 fl. oz.
$64
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Clarins Body Oils
Erno Laszlo
Soothe & Calm Sensitive Hydrogel Sheet Mask
$16
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Erno Laszlo Beauty Products
HauteLook Body Cleansers
D24K Luxury Bath Collection Ultimate Relaxation Bath Bomb Duo - Set of 2
$39.98 $20
from HauteLook
Buy Now See more HauteLook Body Cleansers
Herbivore Botanicals
Calm Dead Sea Bath Salts
$18
from Credo
Buy Now See more Herbivore Botanicals Body Cleansers
Cowshed
Sleepy Cow Calming Body Butter 200g
$38
from Asos
Buy Now See more Cowshed Body Makeup
Tension Relief Body Spray
Eye Soother Pillow
Uma Pure Calm Wellness Oil
Aromatherapy Associates Support Breathe Rollerball
Panier des Sens Soap and Hand Cream Set
Ren Moroccan Rose Otto Body Wash
Estée Lauder Stress Relief Eye Mask (10-Pack)
Herban Essentials Mini Lavender Essential Oil Towelettes
Laura Mercier Ambre Vanille Honey Bath
Clarins Relax Body Treatment Oil
Erno Laszlo Hydrogel Sheet Mask
D24K Ultimate Relaxation Bath Bomb Duo
Herbivore Botanicals Calm Dead Sea Bath Salts
Cowshed Sleepy Cow Calming Body Butter
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Beauty GiftsGifts Under $100Gifts For WomenHoliday BeautyBody CareSelf CareGift GuideStress ReliefHolidayBeauty Products
Shop Story
Read Story
RONROBINSON.com
ALBA 1913 - Tension Relief Spray
from RONROBINSON.com
$18
South Moon Under
Bajazen Lavender Eye Soother Namaste
from South Moon Under
$24
Saks Fifth Avenue
Uma Pure Calm Wellness Oil/1 oz
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$85
Aromatherapy Associates
Support Breathe Rollerball/0.34 oz.
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$33
Bed Bath & Beyond
Panier Des Sens Lavender Soap and Lotion Set
from Bed Bath & Beyond
$34.99
REN
Moroccan Rose Otto Body Wash
from Bloomingdale's
$27
Estee Lauder
Stress Relief Eye Mask/10 Pack
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$42
Herban Essentials
Mini Lavender Essential Oil Towelettes
from South Moon Under
$8
Laura Mercier
Ambre Vanille Honey Bath/12 oz.
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$45
Clarins
Relax Body Treatment Oil/ 3.4 fl. oz.
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$64
Erno Laszlo
Soothe & Calm Sensitive Hydrogel Sheet Mask
from Bloomingdale's
$16
HauteLook
D24K Luxury Bath Collection Ultimate Relaxation Bath Bomb Duo - Set of 2
from HauteLook
$39.98$20
Herbivore Botanicals
Calm Dead Sea Bath Salts
from Credo
$18
Cowshed
Sleepy Cow Calming Body Butter 200g
from Asos
$38
Shop More
Cowshed Body Makeup SHOP MORE
Cowshed
Grumpy Cow uplifting bath and massage oil 100ml
from Selfridges
$26.50
Cowshed
Moody Cow balancing bath and body oil 100ml
from Selfridges
$26.50
Cowshed
Lazy Cow soothing bath & body oil 100ml
from Selfridges
$26.50
Cowshed
Wild Cow invigorating bath & body oil 100ml
from Selfridges
$26.50
Cowshed
Signature hand care duo
from Selfridges
$29
Bed Bath & Beyond Bath Accessories SHOP MORE
Earth Therapeutics
Purest Palm Body Brush
from Bed Bath & Beyond
$9.99
Bed Bath & Beyond
Easy Home Hamper with Removable Liner
from Bed Bath & Beyond
$14.99
Bed Bath & Beyond
Shark Tank Squatty Potty® Acrylic Glass Slim 7-Inch Toilet Stool in Black
from Bed Bath & Beyond
$99.99
Bed Bath & Beyond
Destinations Southwest Cactus Toothbrush Holder
from Bed Bath & Beyond
$15.99
OXO
Good Grips® Stand-Up Mirror Squeegee
from Bed Bath & Beyond
$6.99
Herbivore Botanicals Body Cleansers SHOP MORE
Herbivore Botanicals
Coco Rose Body Polish
from Urban Outfitters
$36
Herbivore Botanicals
Sea Mist Hair Spritzer
from Urban Outfitters
$20
Herbivore Botanicals
Sea Mist Hair Spritzer
from Urban Outfitters
$10
Herbivore Botanicals
Coconut Milk Bath Soak
from Urban Outfitters
$18
Herbivore Botanicals
Coconut Soak
from Nordstrom
$18
Bed Bath & Beyond Bath Accessories AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
These 18 Self-Care Products Will Remind You to Breathe In and Breathe Out
by Hilary White
Gift Guide
15 Gifts Any INTJ Personality Will Appreciate
by Nicole Yi
Decor Shopping
36 Essentials For the Ultimate Summer Pool Party
by Kelsey Garcia
Bathrooms
This Sleek Teak Accessory Will Give You the Best Poop of Your Life
by Jenny Sugar
Bed Bath & Beyond Bath Accessories AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
monicsutter
cuckoo4design
sandytoesandsaltyhairblog
_simplysabrina
Herbivore Botanicals Body Cleansers AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
beautylookbook
carolinecwilder
bloggernotbillionaire
juliengarman
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds