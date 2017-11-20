14 Calming Beauty Gifts For That Friend Who's Always Stressed the F*ck Out

Have a friend or family member who's constantly a ball of stress on the verge of exploding? Gift that stressed-out special someone with one of the calming beauty products ahead to help them cope with their hectic schedule and alleviate those uneasy feelings. From bath bombs to essential-oil-infused lotion, each item is sure to get them in a tranquil state of mind when they need it most. And, hey, we wouldn't blame you for stocking up on a few for your yourself while you're at it!