14 Calming Beauty Gifts For That Friend Who's Always Stressed the F*ck Out

Beauty Gifts For People Who Are Stressed Out
Have a friend or family member who's constantly a ball of stress on the verge of exploding? Gift that stressed-out special someone with one of the calming beauty products ahead to help them cope with their hectic schedule and alleviate those uneasy feelings. From bath bombs to essential-oil-infused lotion, each item is sure to get them in a tranquil state of mind when they need it most. And, hey, we wouldn't blame you for stocking up on a few for your yourself while you're at it!
ALBA 1913 - Tension Relief Spray
$18
from RONROBINSON.com
Bajazen Lavender Eye Soother Namaste
$24
from South Moon Under
Uma Pure Calm Wellness Oil/1 oz
$85
Support Breathe Rollerball/0.34 oz.
$33
Panier Des Sens Lavender Soap and Lotion Set
$34.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Stress Relief Eye Mask/10 Pack
$42
Mini Lavender Essential Oil Towelettes
$8
from South Moon Under
Ambre Vanille Honey Bath/12 oz.
$45
Relax Body Treatment Oil/ 3.4 fl. oz.
$64
Soothe & Calm Sensitive Hydrogel Sheet Mask
$16
from Bloomingdale's
D24K Luxury Bath Collection Ultimate Relaxation Bath Bomb Duo - Set of 2
$39.98 $20
from HauteLook
Calm Dead Sea Bath Salts
$18
from Credo
