18 Ways to Simplify Your Beauty Routine With Vaseline June 5, 2017 by Emily Orofino Though we're always obsessed with the latest and greatest beauty products, there's a reason why some items in our routines are tried-and-true classics. One of our favorite iconic formulas is probably in the back of your medicine cabinet: Vaseline. It's been around for 150 years for a reason — Vaseline is a multitasking miracle cream, and it's time it got its due diligence. It's not just meant to be used for burns, as a lip balm, and as a diaper rash! Rather, it can be relied on for a slew of time- and money-saving tricks — that will keep you hydrated from head to toe. Read on and learn beauty hacks featuring petroleum jelly. Shop Brands Vaseline Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Mark Popovich Help remove lash glue Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Blake Smith Don't tug on those falsies at the end of the night. It's bad for the delicate skin around your eyes. When dealing with some particularly stuck lash strips, smudge some Vaseline into your lash line with a cotton swab. Wait a few minutes and then carefully peel away. Aid earring insertion Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Mark Popovich If you don't wear earrings regularly, putting those studs in can be surprisingly painful. Rub your lobes with a little Vaseline beforehand for an easier time. Highlight cheekbones Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Benjamin Stone Illuminators are all the rage, but don't think you have to spend extra money to get the gorgeously glow-y look. Dab a bit of Vaseline on your cheekbones for a dewy finish. Soothe cracked heels overnight Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Benjamin Stone Summer sandals can transform even the softest heel into a scratchy, flaky mess. Before bed, slather your feet in Vaseline and then put some socks on to wake up to tender tootsies. Define lashes naturally Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Emily FaulstichProduct Credit: Everlane T-Shirt If you're more of a minimalist when it comes to beauty products, you can still get shiny, thicker-looking lashes without mascara. Vaseline applied to the area makes lashes look longer and more voluminous, and it's rumored to help them grow faster. Protect a sore nose Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim When you have a cold or allergies, runny noses will often lead to redness in the area. Chapped, cracked skin caused by excessive tissue use can be avoided by dabbing a bit of Vaseline on and around your nostrils to add moisture back. Tame stubborn brows Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Maria del RioProduct Credit: A.L.C. Top + Skirt, Kathleen Whitaker Earrings Eyebrow cowlicks are obnoxious, but smoothing some Vaseline over your brows will keep them in place all day. Dab the pad of your ring finger in the jar, rub both fingertips together to distribute the formula, and then smooth it over your arches. For a sleeker, more defined look, follow by styling strands with a brow comb. Moisturize your face Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Benjamin Stone Contrary to what you may think, Vaseline is noncomedogenic, making it OK for use as a face cream without worrying about clogged pores. While acne-prone beauties may want to confirm with their dermatologists, others may just want to give it a whirl. As Redditors say, go ahead and live that #sluglife. Protect skin when dyeing your hair Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Kathryna HancockProduct Credit: NOMIA top, Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh pants It's hard to convince your date that your hair is naturally red if you have patches of hair color on your forehead. By slicking some dabs of Vaseline on your hairline before your appointment, the dye will stain the jelly, not your skin. Prevent self-tanning mishaps Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Maria del Rio After faux tanning, do you have more stripes, patches, and spots than a wild cat on the savannah? Try using Vaseline on trouble spots such as ankles, elbows, knees, and wrists before self-tanner application — the ointment will act as a barrier cream on these drier areas and prevent uneven absorption for a smoother-looking glow. Help heal sunburned skin Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Mark Popovich If you forgot to reapply your SPF at the beach and are paying the price with painful, red skin, liberally apply Vaseline to the affected area — it’ll help lock in moisture to your dried-out skin and prevent snake-like peeling. Boost your eye serum Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Maria del RioProduct Credit: American Apparel Bodysuit Dotting Vaseline over your eye serum or face cream can double the strength of the first layer's ingredients (because Vaseline prevents moisture evaporation). Just don't apply over retinol-based formulas or other similarly powerful products — it may irritate your skin. Make a DIY lip scrub Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Mark Popovich A pout with enough flakes to rival a croissant is no match for matte lipstick. By mixing ordinary sugar with an eighth of a teaspoon of Vaseline, you can create an easy lip scrub for a supersmooth lipstick canvas. If you're looking to exfoliate your whole body, use more Vaseline and substitute kosher salt for the sugar — the larger grains will be more effective on rough body skin. Glam up your gams Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Kathryna HancockProduct Credit: Balenciaga jacket (over), Brand Name Sandy Liang jacket (under) and skirt, Aquatalia shoes // France & Søn Moduline sofa, Blu Dot Toro Sling lounge chair, Turn side tables and Punk lamp, ABC Carpet & Home Masana rug While there are many body parts to admire at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, our biggest sources of envy are, undoubtedly, the models' legs. Get that sexy sheen on your gams with a slick of Vaseline up each shin. Looking for a bit of a sun-kissed glow with your body gloss? Mix some petroleum jelly with an old, cracked bronzer, and smooth it over your legs. Help prevent chafing Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim Not everyone is blessed with thin thighs. If you suffer from skin chafing, apply a small amount to the area so thighs will glide against each other instead of rub to the point of a rash. Soothe dry cuticles Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim If you get gel manicures, you know that the removal process can be harsh. Use a pea-size amount of Vaseline for all 10 fingers to soften up and soothe your skin. Ground flyaways Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Kat Borchart If your hair is naturally pin straight or you've taken a hot tool to it for transformed tresses, you know the trials of static and flyaways. Tame those free-spirited strands by slicking a small amount of Vaseline on the ends. Be careful — too much and you'll look like you've skipped more than a week of dry shampoo. Open your stuck nail polish Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Emily Faulstich We love a good DIY manicure but hate struggling to unscrew the cap of our nail polish. 