 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
18 Ways to Simplify Your Beauty Routine With Vaseline

Beauty Tips With Vaseline

18 Ways to Simplify Your Beauty Routine With Vaseline

Though we're always obsessed with the latest and greatest beauty products, there's a reason why some items in our routines are tried-and-true classics. One of our favorite iconic formulas is probably in the back of your medicine cabinet: Vaseline. It's been around for 150 years for a reason — Vaseline is a multitasking miracle cream, and it's time it got its due diligence. It's not just meant to be used for burns, as a lip balm, and as a diaper rash! Rather, it can be relied on for a slew of time- and money-saving tricks — that will keep you hydrated from head to toe. Read on and learn beauty hacks featuring petroleum jelly.

Shop Brands
Vaseline
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Mark Popovich
Help remove lash glue
Help remove lash glue
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Blake Smith

Don't tug on those falsies at the end of the night. It's bad for the delicate skin around your eyes. When dealing with some particularly stuck lash strips, smudge some Vaseline into your lash line with a cotton swab. Wait a few minutes and then carefully peel away.

Aid earring insertion
Aid earring insertion
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Mark Popovich

If you don't wear earrings regularly, putting those studs in can be surprisingly painful. Rub your lobes with a little Vaseline beforehand for an easier time.

Highlight cheekbones
Highlight cheekbones
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Benjamin Stone

Illuminators are all the rage, but don't think you have to spend extra money to get the gorgeously glow-y look. Dab a bit of Vaseline on your cheekbones for a dewy finish.

Soothe cracked heels overnight
Soothe cracked heels overnight
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Benjamin Stone

Summer sandals can transform even the softest heel into a scratchy, flaky mess. Before bed, slather your feet in Vaseline and then put some socks on to wake up to tender tootsies.

Define lashes naturally
Define lashes naturally
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Emily Faulstich
Product Credit: Everlane T-Shirt

If you're more of a minimalist when it comes to beauty products, you can still get shiny, thicker-looking lashes without mascara. Vaseline applied to the area makes lashes look longer and more voluminous, and it's rumored to help them grow faster.

Protect a sore nose
Protect a sore nose
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim

When you have a cold or allergies, runny noses will often lead to redness in the area. Chapped, cracked skin caused by excessive tissue use can be avoided by dabbing a bit of Vaseline on and around your nostrils to add moisture back.

Tame stubborn brows
Tame stubborn brows
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Maria del Rio
Product Credit: A.L.C. Top + Skirt, Kathleen Whitaker Earrings

Eyebrow cowlicks are obnoxious, but smoothing some Vaseline over your brows will keep them in place all day. Dab the pad of your ring finger in the jar, rub both fingertips together to distribute the formula, and then smooth it over your arches. For a sleeker, more defined look, follow by styling strands with a brow comb.

Moisturize your face
Moisturize your face
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Benjamin Stone

Contrary to what you may think, Vaseline is noncomedogenic, making it OK for use as a face cream without worrying about clogged pores. While acne-prone beauties may want to confirm with their dermatologists, others may just want to give it a whirl. As Redditors say, go ahead and live that #sluglife.

Protect skin when dyeing your hair
Protect skin when dyeing your hair
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Kathryna Hancock
Product Credit: NOMIA top, Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh pants

It's hard to convince your date that your hair is naturally red if you have patches of hair color on your forehead. By slicking some dabs of Vaseline on your hairline before your appointment, the dye will stain the jelly, not your skin.

Prevent self-tanning mishaps
Prevent self-tanning mishaps
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Maria del Rio

After faux tanning, do you have more stripes, patches, and spots than a wild cat on the savannah? Try using Vaseline on trouble spots such as ankles, elbows, knees, and wrists before self-tanner application — the ointment will act as a barrier cream on these drier areas and prevent uneven absorption for a smoother-looking glow.

Help heal sunburned skin
Help heal sunburned skin
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Mark Popovich

If you forgot to reapply your SPF at the beach and are paying the price with painful, red skin, liberally apply Vaseline to the affected area — it’ll help lock in moisture to your dried-out skin and prevent snake-like peeling.

Boost your eye serum
Boost your eye serum
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Maria del Rio
Product Credit: American Apparel Bodysuit

Dotting Vaseline over your eye serum or face cream can double the strength of the first layer's ingredients (because Vaseline prevents moisture evaporation). Just don't apply over retinol-based formulas or other similarly powerful products — it may irritate your skin.

Make a DIY lip scrub
Make a DIY lip scrub
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Mark Popovich

A pout with enough flakes to rival a croissant is no match for matte lipstick. By mixing ordinary sugar with an eighth of a teaspoon of Vaseline, you can create an easy lip scrub for a supersmooth lipstick canvas. If you're looking to exfoliate your whole body, use more Vaseline and substitute kosher salt for the sugar — the larger grains will be more effective on rough body skin.

Glam up your gams
Glam up your gams
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Kathryna Hancock
Product Credit: Balenciaga jacket (over), Brand Name Sandy Liang jacket (under) and skirt, Aquatalia shoes // France & Søn Moduline sofa, Blu Dot Toro Sling lounge chair, Turn side tables and Punk lamp, ABC Carpet & Home Masana rug

While there are many body parts to admire at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, our biggest sources of envy are, undoubtedly, the models' legs. Get that sexy sheen on your gams with a slick of Vaseline up each shin. Looking for a bit of a sun-kissed glow with your body gloss? Mix some petroleum jelly with an old, cracked bronzer, and smooth it over your legs.

Help prevent chafing
Help prevent chafing
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim

Not everyone is blessed with thin thighs. If you suffer from skin chafing, apply a small amount to the area so thighs will glide against each other instead of rub to the point of a rash.

Soothe dry cuticles
Soothe dry cuticles
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim

If you get gel manicures, you know that the removal process can be harsh. Use a pea-size amount of Vaseline for all 10 fingers to soften up and soothe your skin.

Ground flyaways
Ground flyaways
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Kat Borchart

If your hair is naturally pin straight or you've taken a hot tool to it for transformed tresses, you know the trials of static and flyaways. Tame those free-spirited strands by slicking a small amount of Vaseline on the ends. Be careful — too much and you'll look like you've skipped more than a week of dry shampoo.

Open your stuck nail polish
Open your stuck nail polish
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Emily Faulstich

We love a good DIY manicure but hate struggling to unscrew the cap of our nail polish. Skip asking your boyfriend to open your lacquer every time you paint your nails — just a smidge of Vaseline on the bottle's thread will ensure it's ready to open at game time.

DIY BeautyBeauty TipsBeauty How ToVaselineSkin Care
Shop Story
Read Story
Vaseline
Petroleum Jelly Original
from Walgreens
$3.49
Shop More
Vaseline Body Lotions & Creams SHOP MORE
Vaseline
Petroleum Jelly Original
from Walgreens
$6.29
Vaseline
Petroleum Jelly Cocoa Butter
from Walgreens
$5.79
Vaseline
Intensive Care Body Lotion Essential Healing
from Walgreens
$2.99
Vaseline
Intensive Care Lotion Advanced Repair Lightly Scented
from Walgreens
$7.99
Vaseline
Petroleum Jelly Original
from Walgreens
$2.89
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds