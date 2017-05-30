 Skip Nav
People Are Getting Bee Tattoos as a Symbol of Defiance Following the Manchester Attack
Bee Tattoo For Manchester Attack

People Are Getting Bee Tattoos as a Symbol of Defiance Following the Manchester Attack

It has been a week since the horrific attack that killed 22 people and injured 59 at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. Since then, the devastating events have sparked the community of Manchester to come together to spread love and raise money for the families affected by the tragedy.

Local tattoo studio Sacred Art was one of the first to come up with the fundraising idea of bee tattoos to show solidarity within the community of Manchester. It sparked a city-wide appeal. The studio charged £50 per tattoo, with 100 percent of the money raised going to help the families that were affected. The worker bee is a symbol of Manchester's industrial past, representing the city's hive of activity, strength, and unity.

If you want to be involved in the fundraising without having to get permanently inked, the company Paperself has created temporary bee tattoos and will be donating all the money raised to the British Red Cross's Manchester Emergency Fund.

Manchester AttackUnited KingdomTattoosCommunity
