8 Ben Nye Products That Will Make Your Halloween Costume Complete

As you prepare for Halloween this year, ensure you have the most impressive costume at the party by adding makeup to your look. Using products from a theatrical makeup line like Ben Nye, you can transform yourself into a variety of spooky creatures and terrify your friends and family.

Beauty junkies might have heard of Ben Nye's Banana Powder ($14), which Kim Kardashian famously used to set concealer under her eyes, but the brand is much more than that. Using Ben Nye's theatrical makeup, you can create bruises, cuts, decaying skin, and more.

Read on to see the eight products you should pick up to ensure you win the costume contest this year.

Banana Powder
Ben Nye Effect Wheel Master Bruises
Ben Nye Clown White Lite
Ben Nye Fresh Scab
Ben Nye Effects Wheel in Monster
Ben Nye Tooth Color
Ben Nye Final Seal
Ben Nye Stipple Sponge
Ben Nye Aqua Glitter
Ben NyeBeauty Product ReviewHalloween BeautyBeauty ShoppingHalloweenBeauty Products
