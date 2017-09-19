Brow Down! Here's How to Win $1,000 in Benefit Arch Products

A post shared by Benefit Cosmetics US (@benefitcosmetics) on Sep 18, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

Bene-babes of the world, listen up. The cult-favorite brand, which has long been known for its arch-saving products such as Gimme Brow and Ka-Brow, has announced a pretty swanky giveaway. From now until 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 19, you can enter for the chance to win $1,000 in brow swag and upkeep.

If you're chosen to win this Instagram giveaway, you'll be #blessed with one year of free services at your local Benefit BrowBar. (Because remember, not only does the brand sell beauty goodies, but it also has a string of boutiques that offer salon services.) Along with that, you will receive a Bene-bundle worth $1,000.

All you have to do is follow Benefit Cosmetics and Ulta Beauty on Instagram (we're guessing you already do). "Like" the post above, tag three friends, and await your chance at victory! Parting words of encouragement to everyone out there who enters: