ULTA
0
Benefit's Newest Launch Includes a Beauty Blender For Your Brows

Benefit Cosmetics' impressive, beloved arsenal of products for achieving perfect eyebrows just got even better. Introducing Foolproof Brow Powder ($24), your new go-to for natural-looking fullness. Think: the opposite of superdefined "Instagram brows."

The pan comes with a lighter color and a darker color: lighter is meant for the start of your brows where hair is typically sparser and finer, while darker is reserved for the tail end, where hairs tend to be more dense. To make things as easy as possible, the two colors are laid out in the shape of an eyebrow so you know exactly where to apply each. As for the formula itself, Benefit claims it doesn't smudge and lasts for 12 hours.

Foolproof also comes in a convenient compact with its own mirror and mini applicator. Instead of the usual angled brush, the double-ended wand has a spoolie and sponge. Benefit's Global Brow Artist Jared Bailey told us the sponge is like a "BeautyBlender for your eyebrows" because it allows you to blend powder with a soft shading instead of sharp lines. This way, you end up with thickness that convincingly looks like you just grew a few more hairs.

You can get Foolproof Brow Powder online now and in stores on Sept. 1. Get a closer look, below.

Benefit Cosmetics Foolproof Brow Powder
Benefit Cosmetics Foolproof Brow Powder in Light
Benefit Cosmetics Foolproof Brow Powder in Medium
Benefit Cosmetics Foolproof Brow Powder in Deep
by Alaina Demopoulos
